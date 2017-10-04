Natalie Karibian’s first match with the Edwardsville girls tennis team on Aug. 25, 2015, against St. Joseph’s Academy at the EHS Tennis Center was a successful one.

Karibian, then a freshman, pulled off singles and doubles victories over the St. Louis school. She beat Libby Hortnagel in two sets in No. 4 singles, then teamed up with Maria Mezo in No. 3 doubles and defeated Julia Rowan and Megan Lenzen.

Since then, Karibian has enjoyed a successful career with the Tigers, winning more than 90 matches in singles and doubles, earning all-Southwestern Conference honors twice, and competing at the state tournament twice.

“It’s one of the best programs in the conference,” Karibian said. “That’s special just in itself. (Edwardsville coach Dave) Lipe always does a really good job in finding us tough competition to play all of the time. Our conference is pretty tough, so we have tough competition in itself. It’s great playing here.”

Karibian is playing in her second season at No. 1 singles this fall. The Edwardsville junior has a 15-8 record.

“Natalie is playing well,” Lipe said. “Every time she goes out there, she plays the other team’s best player. It’s a tough road, but she’s battling and she continues to make gigantic strides. She was the most improved player in our conference last year, and I think she’s one of the most improved players again this year. Natalie is strong. She works really hard and she likes to compete and she’s a great tennis player. She put in a terrific off-season, so Natalie is playing well at the top of our lineup and she’s doing great.”

Now, Karibian is setting her sights on helping the Tigers turn in another strong postseason. Edwardsville placed fifth with 14 points at the Class 2A state tournament last fall.

“I think we’re going to do better than we did last year at state,” Karibian said. “I think we’re going to go further than we did and I have high expectations for all of us. I think we’ll do well.”

Edwardsville will compete in the Southwestern Conference tournament that starts at 1 p.m. Friday and ends Saturday at Belleville East. The Tigers won last year’s tournament with 71 points.

Karibian won the ‘16 conference tournament title in No. 2 singles after coming from behind to beat Belleville East’s Isabel Burwitz in three sets in the championship match. She also teamed up with Abby Cimarolli to win the No. 2 doubles title.

Karibian won a conference title in No. 4 singles when she was a freshman.

This fall, Karibian helped the Tigers finish their dual-match season at 18-10 overall and 7-0 in Southwestern Conference play.

“The season has been going pretty well,” Karibian said. “We’ve been playing some tough competition to start off with before conference and sectionals. Overall, as a team, we’ve done pretty well. Me personally, I had some tough matches that I’ve won so far.”

Karibian played all of her singles matches at No. 1 this year. Last year, she shared No. 1 singles duties with Morgan Colbert.

The junior said she enjoys playing top singles players such as Belleville East’s Chloe McIsaac, Alton’s Abby Fischer, Corinne Farid of Rock Bridge (Mo.), Highland Park’s Caitlyn Goldberg and New Trier’s Ali Benedetto.

“I always get tough competition playing higher on the ladder, but it’s good for me as a player and it helps me build my game,” she said.

Karibian finished with a career-high 39 victories — 24 in singles and 15 in doubles — in ‘16. She won a sectional championship at Belleville East and finished 2-2 at the state tournament in suburban Chicago. She also earned first-team all-conference honors in singles.

“Last year was my best year,” Karibian said. “It (going to state) is a great experience for anyone who gets to go. Even if you don’t win, it’s a good experience because you’re playing the best competition in the state. That’s the time to bring your all, so it’s really fun. All of the coaches are happy that you’re there. You play your best tennis.”

Karibian won 36 matches in her freshman season. She qualified for state by placing second to now-graduated Callaghan Adams in the Alton Sectional singles championship match. She earned second-team all-SWC honors in singles.

Tennis is the only sport Karibian plays at EHS. She started playing it when she was in middle school. Her uncle, Raffi, is the head coach of the Granite City boys tennis team.

“I played a lot of other sports and I didn’t really enjoy them,” Karibian said. “Then I started tennis through my uncle and I really enjoy it and he hits with me a lot. I love tennis. I love it more than any other sport.”

