Top of the world

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Alton High sophomore Isabel Figueroa won a world championship in powerlifting, placing first in the teen division of the Amateur American Powerlifting Federation World Championships in September in suburban Chicago.

For most of her life, Isabel Figueroa has been a regular attendee at Nautilus Fitness Center in Alton.

When she was a little girl, Figueroa would hang out at the gym’s play center while her father, Al, worked out.

Now, she’s doing workouts.

“A few times, he would let me go down to the weight room with him and do like tiny weights,” Figueroa said. “Now, I’m doing big weights.”

Figueroa has been competing in powerlifting for a year. For two hours a day and five days a week, she would train with her father, doing bench presses and squats and lifting dumbbells.

“Most kids my age are focused on their schoolwork and maybe play some school sports and do some extracurricular activities,” said Figueroa, who turned 15 on Sept. 13. “I’m at the gym for two hours a day every day working hard to be a world champion in two federations in powerlifting while still focusing on my school work and maintaining good grades.”

The Alton High sophomore has been a successful powerlifter, earning two trophies and three medals. She’s also a world champion.

Figueroa placed first in the teen division (ages 13-15) of the American Amateur Powerlifting Federation World Championships on Sept. 8 in suburban Chicago. She also finished second in the open division.

“It was pretty amazing because I wasn’t really expecting it,” Figueroa said. “I had a few competitors and out of those few competitors, I got first place and I feel very honored to be a world champion in the AAPF and I appreciated all of the support they have given me and all of the friends that I made. It was just an awesome experience, and it’s crazy because I’m 15 years old and I’m a world champion.”

Figueroa competes in both the AAPF and the USAPL (USA Powerlifting) federations. She holds state, national and world records in the AAPF and state records for Teen 1 (ages 14-15) and Teen 2 (16-17) for all lifts and total and for Teen 3 (18-19) for bench press and total in the USAPL.

She plans to compete in the USAPL Raw Nationals in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 14.

“It (powerlifting) feels pretty empowering and it’s been empowering since day one,” Figueroa said. “I’ve always felt better about myself. I felt more healthy. I felt more active. I’ve noticed a change in my body that my shoulders have gotten broader and I have more muscle definition. I have more muscle mass. It overall has been a positive impact in my life.”

Figueroa has participated in four competitions this year. She competed in an AAPF high school meet on April 22 in Chicago and qualified for nationals. She qualified for the world championships by placing first in nationals, which was also in Chicago.

Figueroa qualified for USAPL nationals by turning in a strong showing at the Missouri State Championships in St. Louis over the summer.

“I’ve always supported her in what she wanted to do that was positive,” Al Figueroa said. “What can be more positive than a strong girl? I’m ecstatic. I’m filled with so much pride with how well she has done. To compete and lift the weights that she has been lifting, it’s really something special.”

Figueroa became interested in powerlifting while doing workouts for the AHS softball team last fall.

“We did weight training and I realized that I was getting really strong really fast and I was one of the strongest girls in the weight room at the time, and I’m pretty sure I still am,” said Figueroa, who plays third base and outfield for the Redbirds. “I had a friend who was also playing softball and she was pretty strong, but I have since surpassed her. I came to my dad and I was like, ‘Dad, I want to start lifting with you.’”

Figueroa has her own YouTube channel called Izzy Lifts, showing all of her competitions and what she does to prepare for competitions.

“She’s so professional when you watch her,” said Tracie Figueroa, Isabel’s mother. “She goes and shakes the judges hands afterward; she’s respectful to other lifters and she tries to get to know them. To me, it makes me happy as a mom to know that we did something right. She cheers on her fellow lifters. She made some friends. It’s not for everybody, but my hope, especially with her YouTube channel or her friends or people hearing her story, there are maybe other girls who don’t necessarily fit the mold.”

Figueroa said when she started doing powerlifting, she found out it wasn’t easy.

“Especially when I was learning how to deadlift, there’s a lot that goes into the form and doing it correctly so you don’t hurt your back, and a lot of people think it’s picking the weight off the floor,” she said. “You have to make sure your feet are in the correct space, your back is really tight and you don’t hurt your back. A lot of people in the gym don’t have people to mentor them like my dad. They just pull the weight off the ground incorrectly. Sometimes you won’t see them ever again because I think they hurt themselves.”

Figueroa said while competing at the AAPF nationals, older powerlifters told her she would be the future of women’s powerlifting.

“I think that was the best compliment I would have ever gotten in my life because that’s a crazy thing to think of being the future of women’s powerlifting and inspiring younger girls and getting more girls into powerlifting and maybe I can be their role model one day,” she said.

Figueroa, an honors student with a 4.23 grade point average, hopes to be a professional powerlifter and a fashion designer in the future.

“Seeing that I’ve gotten so strong so fast and I’ve been breaking records and winning medals and winning trophies, I hope to be a professional powerlifter one day and make a career out of that,” she said. “Maybe eventually that could lead to making my own clothing line so I can accomplish both of my dreams. That would be really awesome.”

