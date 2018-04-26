Tough as nails

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Granite City sophomore defender Emma Van Buskirk controls the ball against Collinsville on April 19 at Gene Baker Field. Van Buskirk has helped the Warriors allow just six goals this season. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Granite City senior goalkeeper Viktoria Johnson goes for a save against Collinsville on April 19 at Gene Baker Field. Johnson has helped the Warriors record eight shutouts this season. Prev Next

With her Granite City girls soccer team leading the Columbia Eagles 1-0 in its home opener at Gene Baker Field on April 12, Viktoria Johnson found out a way to shut down Columbia’s Kennedy Jones — the Metro East area’s leading scorer with 33 goals — in the second half.

The Granite City senior goalkeeper made two huge diving saves within a six-minute span. She got a big round of applause from the Granite City fans in each of those stops.

“Having Vikki back there making big saves like that is tremendous,” Granite City coach Kenny Prazma said.

Johnson’s effort not only helped the Warriors pick up another shutout, but beat one of the top teams in Class 1A. Columbia won 19 matches and captured regional and sectional titles last year.

“It felt great with our first home game to get that win,” Granite City senior Maya Ware said. “I think we can clean up some stuff a little bit more and make it more solid, but I’m glad we got the first home game out of the way with a W.”

After a month, the Warriors have been playing strong defense, giving up only six goals and recording eight shutouts. Granite City didn’t allow a goal in its first six matches.

“We have a pretty mean backline,” Granite City junior captain Emma Dutko said. “We’ve been pretty solid.”

The defense is helping the Warriors get off to a strong start. Granite City entered this week with a 6-2-3 record.

“This team has pretty good chemistry,” Dutko said. “We all get along. We’re going to fight for each other for the most part. We’re getting at it and putting the effort in to do the best we can to get the results.”

Collinsville and Incarnate Word handed the Warriors their only losses this season. Granite City finished in ties with Belleville East, Belleville West, and Triad.

Besides Columbia, the Warriors also picked up shutouts over Naperville Central, Marquette (Mo.), Glenbard West, Triad, St. Joseph’s Academy, Poplar Bluff and Belleville West.

“It’s a thing that we always stress our defense as much as possible,” Prazma said. “The girls are playing well.”

Johnson, Ware, junior Analise Sampson, and sophomores Anna Stearns and Emma Van Buskirk have been among the key defensive players. Johnson returns for her second varsity season at goalkeeper and Ware, Sampson, Stearns and Van Buskirk are the backs.

“Anna is very fast so she helps out with the breakaways,” Johnson said. “Analise helps out and she’s a little feisty and aggressive. Emma is also quick. Maya is the strong body of all of it.”

Prazma said he’s glad Johnson is back for another season at goal. Last year, she earned all-Southwestern Conference and all-sectional honors after finishing 10-6 with seven solo shutouts and 90 saves.

“Vikki has been involved in the game as being a senior leader and she comes up big,” the Granite City coach said. “She’s on a mission to play as well as she possibly can all year long.”

GCHS DEFENSIVE EXPLOITS

Granite City girls soccer team had 10 shutouts in 2017 season.

Goalkeeper Viktoria Johnson has seven solo shutouts in 2018, tying last year’s mark.

Senior Maya Ware and sophomore Anna Stearns earned player of the game honors for their defensive efforts at the Parkway Central Showcase in March.

Warriors shut out Naperville Central for the second year in a row this season.

