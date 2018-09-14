Tournament to support Roxana athletics

Roxana Shells

The inaugural Boys Basketball and Football Golf Tournament will support the two Roxana High School athletic programs.

The fundraiser is set for Saturday, Oct. 6, at Belk Park Golf Course, 880 Belk Park Road in Wood River. The cost is $80 for advanced registration ($320 per team) or $85 at the door ($340 per team). The deadline for advanced registration is Oct. 1; payments and registrations can be sent to Roxana High School, 401 Chaffer Ave., Roxana, IL 62024.

Registration will be 7:30-8:45 a.m. and a shotgun start will be at 9 a.m.

The event will feature 18 holes of golf, food, beverages, door prizes, and an awards presentation. The four-man scramble tournament will include two longest drive contests, three closest to the pin contests, a skins contest, payout for flights, guaranteed money based on a full field and a 50/50 contest.

For more information, call Mark Briggs at (618) 791-2466 or Wade DeVries at (618) 791-3158.

