TRACK AND FIELD: 59th edition of Roxana Relays in the books

ROXANA — The Roxana Relays have been around for quite awhile, 59 years to be exact. It started as a boys’ event then and the girls were added 30 years ago.

On Monday the event went off with Jersey winning the boys’ side with 98 points and Mascoutah prevailing for the girls with 104 points in Roxana.

The remainder of the boys standings included: Highland (86), Roxana (65), Civic Memorial (46) and East Alton-Wood River (37).

For the girls, rounding out the field behind Mascoutah were Jersey (79.5), Highland (50), CM (47), EA-WR (27.5) and Roxana (25).

Individually Jordan Hawkins led the way for the Shells. In his second meet of the young season, Hawkins threw the discus 171 feet to snare the title. It came on the heels of him setting a personal record with a heave of 173-4 at the EA-WR Relays on Friday.

Roxana’s boys’ 4x1 relay took second in 45.80 seconds with the foursome of Joey Johnson, Michael Cherry, Ken Wilson and Larry Lowe. Trey Kelly was second in the shot put with a toss of 42-3.5 and third in the discus with a throw of 117-03, while Johnson was third in the 110-meter hurdles in 17.37 seconds and Lowe was third in the long jump at 19-03.

For CM in the boys’ division, the 4x4 relay stood out, winning in 3:37.90 with the quartet of Jayden Heeren, Ricky Beck, Parker Borth and Michael Stevenson. Cohl Callies also won the triple jump with a leap of 37-8.5. Eian McIntire was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-8.

The Oilers got a third from Zack Womack in the 100-meter dash in 11.65 seconds and Brendon Springman was third in the high jump at 5-8. The 4x8 relay squad of Springman, Chase Wallendorf, Ryne White and Trenton Darr was second in 8:57.90.

The Eagles had a decent day on the girls’ side, led by the 4x4 relay which won in 4:21.10. The team consisted of Maylynn Hannaford, Kaylee Mitchell, Monica Baker and Allie Troeckler. CM was also second in the 4x1 relay in 54.80 seconds with the group of Ashley Alexander, Mitchell, Troeckler and Baker.

Individually, Zoey Lewis was second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:44.20, Troeckler was second in the shot put with a throw of 33-1 and Baker was second in the triple jump with a leap of 29-7.

EA-WR got a second from Becca Nottke in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.30 seconds, a third in the high jump from Meagan Wallendorf (4-6) and a third in the long jump from Carissa Gilreath (15-2).

Roxana was paced by Jenna Rudd’s second place in the discus with a toss of 91-10.

All three teams will be back in action at the small-school Madison County Meet at Orv Yocum Track inside Memorial Stadium at EA-WR next Monday.

