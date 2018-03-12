TRACK AND FIELD: AHS, EHS girls shine at Jersey Indoor Thaw

The Alton Redbirds and the Edwardsville Tigers each won three events at the Jersey Indoor Thaw at Principia College on Saturday.

The Redbirds won the high jump, long jump and the 60-meter dash and the Tigers placed first in the 800 and the 1,600 and 3,200-meter relays.

Katie Mans placed first in the high jump in 5 feet, 4 inches, Daysha Lacey won the long jump in 16 feet, 1.5 inches and Jeanea Epps came out on top in the 60 in 7.93 seconds.

Lorie Cashdollar, who is planning to compete in track and cross country at DePaul next year, won the 800 in 2:22.62 and helped the 4x4 team – which also included Jaydi Swanson, Kalie Bertels, Elise Krone – win in 4:16.18. The 4x8 squad of Krone, Jaycie Hudson, Haley Allard and Kaitlyn Loyet won in 10:26.50.

Also, East Alton-Wood River freshman Jayden Ulrich turned in a sparkling high school track debut, winning the shot put with a throw of 39 feet, 6 inches. She won the event by almost four feet.

A year ago, Ulrich won an IESA state championship in the shot put while competing with the East Alton Middle School track team

EDWARDSVILLE TIGER INDOOR INVITATIONAL

The Tigers dominated the distance events at the Edwardsville Indoor Invitational on Friday at Principia College.

Francesco Romano won the 800 in 1:57, Roland Prenzler finished first in the 1,600 in 4:29 and Zach Walters placed first in the 3,200 in 10:04.

Also for EHS, Blake Neville came out on top in the pole vault in 13-6.

Alton's 4x2 team of Earlie Brown, Demontra Wilson, Jonathan Bumpers and Terry Walker won in 1:33.18.