TRACK AND FIELD: Alton boys win Jacksonville Indoor Invitational

The Alton boys track team celebrated a victory at the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational on Saturday at Illinois College.

The Redbirds finished first out of 21 teams with 111 points in the Class 2A/3A boys meet. They won the meet by 50 points over Freeburg.

Alton placed first in four events. Deonte McGoy won the 60-meter dash in 7.09 seconds, Kelvin Cummings came out on top in the 400 in 52.05 seconds, Johnathan Bumpers placed first in the 60-meter hurdles in 8.65 seconds and the 800-meter relay team won with a 1:34.10.

The Redbirds got second-place finishes from Earlie Brown (60-meter dash), Cassius Havis (800), Terry Walker (60-meter hurdles) and 1,600-meter relay team. Brown also ran 7.09 seconds in the 60.

McGoy, Brown, Cummings, Havis and the 4x2 set school indoor records.

The Alton girls finished second with 55 points. They got second-place finishes from Katie Mans (high jump), Kellie Mans (400), Bria Thurman (shot put) and Laila McNeil (long jump).

Granite City finished fourth in the boys division with 36 points and 12th in the girls division with 14.

Andrew O'Keefe was the boys' top finisher, placing second in the 400 in 53.17 seconds. Toni Rush finished second in the 60-meter dash and the 200 to lead the GCHS girls.

Marquette Catholic finished 12th in the girls division and 13th in the boys division in the Class A meet.

Kaleb Ware finished second in the 400 in the boys meet and Riley Vickrey placed fifth in the 800 and 1,600 in the girls meet.

Also, Father McGivney, a first-year program, competed at the Jacksonville meet. The Griffins finished 24th with 4 points in the boys division, scoring their only points on a fifth-place finish from the 4x8.