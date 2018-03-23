TRACK AND FIELD: Still champs

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

EDWARDSVILLE – Even the cold and rainy conditions didn't prevent the Edwardsville boys track team for celebrating another Southwestern Illinois Relays championship on Friday.

The Tigers won their second straight SWIL Relays title after edging the East St. Louis Flyers 97-95 in the boys division of the 11-team meet at Winston Brown Track Complex. Last year, they won the Edwardsville meet by 41 points.

The defending Class 3A state champions won titles in three events. Max Hartmann earned the team's athlete of the meet honors after winning the 1,600 with a 4:43.23. Cameron Kirkpatrick came out on top in the discus with a throw of 132 feet, 7 inches. The 3,200-meter relay team of Francesco Romano, Roland Prenzler, Zach Walters and Jack Pifer won with an 8:20.43.

The Tigers and Flyers were tied at 84-84 going into the final two events, the 4,000-meter distance medley relay and 1,600-meter relay. Edwardsville outscored East St. Louis 13-11 in those events.

Also, Edwardsvile finished fourth in the girls division with 94 points. The Tigers placed first in four events, three of them were relays.Katelyn Singh won the 1,600 with a 5:31.22. She also anchored the distance medley relay team – which also included Kaitlyn Loyet, Haley Allard and Melissa Spencer – to a first-place finish with a 13:40.44. The 3,200-meter relay team of Loyet, Spencer, Lorie Cashdollar and Abby Korak placed first with a 9:48.23 and the 1,600-meter relay team of Cashdollar, Elise Krone, Jaydi Swanson and Rachel Kubichek won with a 4:15.55.

The Alton Redbirds finished third in the girls division with 96 points and a tie for sixth with Collinsville with 44 points in the boys division.

The Alton girls placed first in four events. Jeanea Epps won the 100 with 12.68 seconds and helped the sprint medley team – which also included Rashia Johnson, Daysha Lacey and Kellie Mans – win with a 1:53.58. Laila McNeal won the high jump in 4-10 and the long jump in 17-6.75.

Ja'quez Roberson was the lone Alton athlete with a championship in the boys division, placing first in the shot put in 46-11.

The Granite City Warriors placed eighth with 16 points in the girls division and 10th with 12.5 points in the boys division.

The Warriors' best finish came in the girls meet, where the sprint medley team of Ty'tiana Hall, Rickenzie Williams, LaTorria Deal and Brianna Snead finish second with a 1:56.39.

× Chad Lakatos 3 23 18 Edwardsville boys track coach Chad Lakatos discusses his team winning the Southwestern Illinois Relays for the second year in a row on Friday.

× Katelyn Singh 3 23 18 Edwardsville senior Katelyn Singh discusses on winning two events in the girls division of the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Friday.

× Jeanea Epps 3 23 18 Alton junior Jeanea Epps discusses on winning a pair of events in the girls division of the Southwestern Illinois Relays on Friday at Edwardsville.