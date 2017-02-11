TRACK AND FIELD: Three records fall for SIUE

SIUE track and field enjoyed a banner day with three records broken at two different meets.

At the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas, Julian Harvey set a school record and became the NCAA Division I leader in the long jump with a leap of 26 feet, 5.5 inches (8.06m). He took over the top spot in the nation from Florida's Grant Holloway, who finished runner-up to Harvey at the meet.

Harvey broke his own school record set last season of 25-10.75. The Cougar senior will have one more opportunity to shine Saturday at the Tyson Invitational in the triple jump. The event is set to start at noon.

"We went into the meet knowing that the national competition would require him to be at his best," SIUE jumps coach Joey Paciones said. "It definitely brought out the best in him. It took until his fifth jump to get his approach run where it needed it to be. I told him on the last jump to let it rip, and the result left me speechless."

At the GVSU Big Meet, Keith Meyer jumped into the nation's top 25 at 5,000 meters with a school record time of 14 minutes, 17.95 seconds. That broke his own record set Jan. 27 at the Indiana Relays of 14:24.73.

Matt O'Connor turned in his second record of the season as well, breaking his own record at 800 meters in 1:51.00. His previous best was 1:52.21. He remains the second-fastest in the OVC in the event heading into the OVC Indoor Championships.

"What a great weekend," SIUE head coach Scott Block said. "The training is going as planned and the performances are beginning to reflect that. Having broken three school records and setting 13 personal bests, I am excited to see what happens in two weeks at the OVC Championships."

Among those setting personal bests included Allie Sweatt, who placed herself at No. 3 on the SIUE all-time list at 5,000 meters in 17:56.72

Erin Kennedy joined her in the 5,000 to put her No. 4 on the SIUE all-time list with a time of 17:56.78.

Jess Clarke bettered her previous mark by more than 11 seconds in the 5,000 at 18:02.88. It also places her on the SIUE all-time top five list in the 5,000.

Catherine Jakich posted a PR in the weight throw with a toss of 46-3.25.

Austin Lynch added a PR in the weight throw at 47-10.5.

Other personal best of note included Tyler Owens (5,000 – 15:21.30), Ben Scamihorn (Mile – 4:12.36), Clint Kleim (Mile – 4:14.54), Landon Skelly (4:22.98), Scott Woodard (5,000 - 15:18.63) and Ezekiel Clerk (triple jump – 46-4).

