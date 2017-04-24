TRACK: CM girls win Madison County small-school title

After a two-year hiatus, the Civic Memorial Eagles girls track team is back on top in the Madison County small-school division.

With Allie Troeckler, Monica Baker, Kaylee Mitchell and Zoey Lewis leading the way, the Eagles won their first small-school county title since 2014 after winning the six-team championship meet on Monday at EA-WR High School with 74 points.

The Eagles put an end to Metro East Lutheran's streak of two straight small-school titles. The Knights, who won it outright on '16 and shared the championship with Roxana in '15, placed second with 56 points.

“We knew it was a possibility,” CM coach Clint Walters said. “We've got a lot of talented girls. Our numbers are a little bit better this year so we can fill some events and we're happy to see that turn out for us.”

Madison won the small-school boys championship, ending Roxana's two-year run as champs. The Trojans scored 74.5 points.

The Shells placed second with 53 points. Jordan Hawkins won the discus with a county-meet record 169 feet, 8 inches, breaking the old record of 166-8 set by a Madison athlete in 1980. Trey Kelley won the shot put in 41-4.5 and placed second in the discus in 100-3.5.

Troeckler, who was coming off a banner season in basketball this winter at CM, placed first in the shot put in 33-7.5 and the 300-meter hurdles in 48.6 seconds and helped the 1,600-meter relay team pick up a win 4:26 in her final county meet of her high school track career. She has a total of seven first-place finishes in the county meet.

“She's a good team leader,” Walters said. “Her individuals in the shot put and 300 hurdles and anchoring the 4x4 was important, but we had a lot of other girls who stepped up.”

Mitchell, Baker and Malynn Haniford also competed in the 4x400.

Baker won the 800 with a 2:44, beating out Lewis by one second. Mitchell won the 400 with a 1:04.4.

In addition to her second-place finish in the 800, Lewis won the 3,200 with a 12:52.6 and placed second in the 1,600 with a 6:08.5.

Lewis, who won the small-school title in cross country last fall, trailed Marquette Catholic freshman Riley Vickrey after the first 1,600 meters of the 3,200 before taking the lead.

Speaking of Vickrey, she won the 1,600 with a 6:05.6, beating Lewis by three seconds.

Roxana's Jenna Rudd won the discus with a 90-7.5 and placed third in the shot put in 28-6.

Leighann Nottke was EA-WR's lone champion in the girls' meet, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles in 17.6 seconds.

MELHS won the 4x800 and the 4x200. The 4x200 was awarded the victory after Marquette was disqualified.

In the boys' meet, CM's Ricky Beck competed in the 4x800 team that was disqualified, but made up for it by winning the 800 in 2:07.4. Also for the Eagles, Mikey Stevenson won the 400 in 52.7 seconds.

“Our middle distance and distance teams really led us on the boys side and we kind of leaned on them all year and we leaned on them again today,” Walters said.

Tommy DeClue was Marquette's lone champion in the boys' meet, winning the long jump in 20-10.

EA-WR placed first in the 4x800. It was awarded the title after CM was disqualified.

MADISON COUNTY SMALL-SCHOOL CHAMPIONSHIP MEET

April 24 at East Alton-Wood River High

GIRLS DIVISION

Team standings – Civic Memorial Eagles 74, Metro East Lutheran Knights 56, Madison Trojans 51, East Alton-Wood River Oilers 36, Roxana Shells 32, Marquette Catholic Explorers 21.

Individual champions

100 – Janiya Collins, Madison; 200 – Janiya Collins, Madison; 400 – Kaylee Mitchell, Civic Memorial; 1,600 – Riley Vickrey, Marquette Catholic; 3,200 – Zoey Lewis, Civic Memorial; 110-meter hurdles – Leighann Nottke, EA-WR; 300-meter hurdles – Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial; High jump – Janiya Collins, Madison; Long jump – Delphanae Griffin, Madison; Triple jump – Delphanae Griffin, Madison; Shot put – Allie Troeckler, Civic Memorial; Discus – Jenna Rudd, Roxana; 4x100 – Madison; 4x200 – Metro East Lutheran; 4x400 – Civic Memorial; 4x800 – Metro East Lutheran.

BOYS DIVISION

Team standings – Madison Trojans 74.5, Roxana Shells 53, Civic Memorial Eagles 49.5, East Alton-Wood River Oilers 34, Marquette Explorers 34, Metro East Lutheran Knights 29.

Individual champions

100 – James Scott, Madison; 200 – Eric Griffin, Madison; 400 – Mikey Stevenson, Civic Memorial; Ricky Beck, Civic Memorial; 1,600 – Javon Watkins, Madison; 3,200 – Javon Watkins, Madison; 110-meter hurdles – Dontez Pittman, Madison; 300-meter hurdles – Dontez Pittman, Madison; High jump – Joseph Wooten, Madison; Long jump – Tommy DeClue, Marquette Catholic; Triple jump – Carl Moore, Madison; Shot put – Trey Kelley, Roxana; Discus – Jordan Hawkins, Roxana; 4x100 – Madison; 4x200 – Madison; 4x400 – Madison; 4x800 – EAWR.