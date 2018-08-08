Trailblazers women’s soccer ranked No. 10 in preseason poll

× Expand Lewis and Clark Trailblazers women’s soccer won the District D championship with a 2-1 victory over the Cougars of St. Charles Community College Nov. 4, 2017.

GODFREY | Expectations are high for Trailblazers women’s soccer.

The team will enter the 2018 season ranked 10th among National Junior College Athletic Association Division I teams, according to a preseason poll from United Soccer Coaches.

“It really doesn’t affect anything as far as I’m concerned,” head coach Tim Rooney said. “It’s nice to be ranked, but we need to get a few games under our belt to see if it’s accurate.”

The Trailblazers finished their 2017 season as champions of both Region 24 and District D. They advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament, where they took a second-round loss to Phoenix, ending their season with a record of 18-3.

Trailblazers men’s and women’s soccer will hold their home openers at Tim Rooney Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 22, against Southeastern. The men’s game will start at 3 p.m.; the women’s game will follow at 5 p.m.

