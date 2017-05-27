Travelin’ man

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Jon Marston takes over duties as the Alton head girls basketball coach for the ‘17-18 season. He replaces Bob Rickman, who resigned in March.

Jon Marston is no stranger to rebuilding girls basketball programs.

From 2007-10, he helped turn Conifer High School into a powerhouse in Colorado. The program won 59 games and made a Final Four appearance.

Then in 2012, Marston became Murphysboro’s head coach and coached the Red Devils to 68 wins and two trips to the regional championship game in his four-year tenure.

Now, Marston is looking to help Alton get back on the winning track. He was introduced as the Redbirds’ new girls basketball coach for the ‘17-18 season during a press conference on May 16 at AHS.

Marston replaces Bob Rickman, who resigned in March after four seasons.

“Out of the 35 people who applied for this job, what was the most appealing about Jon was he has a true history of rebuilding programs,” Alton athletics director Jeff Alderman said. “They are programs that haven’t had a lot of success and we think that Jon will do a great job and will work very hard at that for us here. Another bright spot for that is the fact that Jon is interested in developing total programs, not just what you see here at AHS, but connecting with the Alton Middle School as well as the community and youth groups and things like that. We feel strongly that there’s a need for that and Jon does, too.”

Marston will take over an Alton program that has had just one winning season in the last 30 years. The Redbirds’ last winning season came in ‘13-14, when they finished 15-13. Alton finished with three wins this winter.

Marston said he got a chance to talk to the Alton players earlier this month.

“We’re going to have a summer program, which they were cheering and clapping,” he said. “It’s the first time I ever had that. They’re excited and hungry to get better and they’re ready to be successful. This program will compete in this conference. I know it’s a tough conference. We want to be in the top half of the conference.”

Marston has plenty of girls basketball coaching experience. His coaching career began at Western Mennonite High in Salem, Ore., where he was the junior varsity and assistant varsity coach. Besides Murphysboro and Conifer, he also coached at Rantoul and LeRoy high schools in Illinois and Jim Elliot and Ponderosa high schools in Colorado.

“Girls are still sponges,” Marston said. “They listen and they’re fun to coach. They keep trying. The boys are sometimes stubborn. I had success with the girls and I kind of ran with it. I worked with some really good assistants; one was from Oregon. I worked for Dave Yates, who is now at the Fremd program, and he’s been there for the last three years at the Final Four. I worked with him at Mahomet-Seymour, and he’s a very successful coach for the girls and boys.”

Marston also had experience coaching boys teams at North Marion and Mollala high schools in Oregon, Mahomet-Seymour and Murphysboro.

Marston is originally from Oregon. He moved to Illinois in the 1990s, then moved to Colorado in 2006, when he was named the girls varsity coach at Jim Elliot High. He returned to Illinois in 2012, when he was named the Murphysboro girls head coach.

“My wife’s from Gibson City (Illinois), so we met and we stayed out in Oregon for a year and she didn’t like the rain,” Marston said.

Murphysboro won just seven games in Marston’s first season before becoming successful the next three years. In ‘13-14, the Red Devils won 17 games and clinched their first winning season in 30 years. The next year, they won a program-record 26 games. After Murphysboro finished 18-12 in ‘15-16, Marston stepped down as head coach to spend more time with his son, Tim, who recently graduated from the school and plans to play basketball at Blackburn College in Carlinville next year.

Marston said he’s happy to be back into coaching after a year hiatus.

“It was a nice chapter (at Murphysboro), but I’m ready to be at a bigger school,” he said. “That’s one thing I missed was being at a bigger school. At Colorado, I was at bigger schools in 4A and 5A.”

Marston said his team will be busy this summer.

“We’re going into three shootouts, but in between those shootouts, we’re going to have open gyms, which I call individual workouts,” he said. “So what our plan is for an hour and a half or two hours, we get into the gym and we’re going to work on the fundamentals and work on shooting. I saw a lot of film on these girls. I’ve watched every game from last year already, and fundamentals is something we need to get better at a lot.”

Marston said he also plans to get more middle school girls interested in playing basketball.

“You have to start with the middle school program,” he said. “That’s what we did down at Murphysboro because they’re not very good. We started down there. That group that won regionals this year, that’s the one we started with and they were eighth-graders.”

