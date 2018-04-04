Travelin’ Tigers

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Zach Trimpe of Edwardsville smacks a return vs. Springfield on Friday at the EHS Tennis Center during the Edwardsville Spring Invitational. It’s one of the few weekends EHS stays home while playing a tough road schedule that builds success and team unity.

Edwardsville tennis coach Dave Lipe has prided his program on a tough schedule for a long time, and the results are proof it has worked.

The boys program has won 17 straight Southwestern Conference titles and sectional crowns, while the girls have corralled 9 straight conference championships and won 16 of the last 17 sectionals. But with that comes travel to see tough competition and within that travel may be the true secret to success.

“I recently looked at a poll of former collegiate tennis players and the question was, ‘What do you miss about playing college tennis?’ The No. 1 answer was traveling together with the team,” Lipe said. “That’s one of the main reasons I schedule so many matches on the road. It’s good for the team and it’s good for their tennis, but it’s also good for them as a group to spend that time together.”

The boys started this season at the Deco-Turf Championships in Chattanooga, Tenn., and enjoyed success. The Tigers won the C Division title, going 3-0 as a team while facing top-notch competition. They beat George Washington High of Charleston, W.V., Allen High of Allen, Texas, and Dunwoody High of Dunwoody, Ga.

“It was definitely the best start to the season I could have foreseen,” senior Alex Gray said. “In terms of team unity, we all got a lot closer as teammates and I think that really transferred into our success. We really battled for each other on the court.”

Team unity: that’s a key for Lipe. Trips to places like Chicago, Tennessee and Kentucky are great for that with overnight stays and long rides together.

“We don’t have to do a lot of team bonding events,” Lipe said. “Our team bonding event is we play tennis and travel together. We mix up the cars, who rides with who, and I don’t let them room with the same person every time. I want them to know each other.”

Gray added, “We had a lot of down time between matches, so we could go to downtown Chattanooga and hang out there. We just got to spend a lot of time together and I got a lot closer with people I wasn’t as close with before.”

It’s still nice to get to stay home and play in front of family and friends, too. EHS did that over the weekend at the Edwardsville Spring Invitational, sharing the title with St. Xavier (Kentucky). Weather shortened the tourney after the semifinals, forcing co-champions to be crowned.

Gray was joined by fellow seniors Jason Pan and Logan Pursell, as well as juniors Seth Lipe, Drake Schreiber, and Zach Trimpe on the home courts.

“Looking up in the stands and seeing my grandparents and all the fans, it was a really good feeling,” Gray said.

The early success for Edwardsville, going 3-0 at Deco-Turf and 3-0 in the EHS Invite, builds confidence and relationships with teammates. That’s why when the Tigers take their trip to the Derby City Tennis Championships in Louisville on April 20-21, Gray said he thinks it will be even better.

“I can’t wait,” Gray said. “I see it even being more fun than Chattanooga because we already have those friendships now. Everyone has broken out of their shells and we’re all cool with each other. I also think it will be a lot of really good tennis. I’m excited to go play some high-level players.”

Building team unity

“I try and do things that the players enjoy. We do plenty of things that aren’t fun. Not everyone likes grinding it out in the weight room, or hitting 200 serves a day, or 8:30 a.m. yoga on a Saturday. Those things are tough. They’re not smacking heads with other human beings, but it is difficult what they do with their bodies and it’s physically demanding. They spend a lot of time together and traveling together, sharing meals and learning to be around each other is very important in developing lifelong friendships.”

Dave Lipe, Edwardsville tennis coach

2018 tournament and travel schedule

March 16-17 Deco-Turf Championships Chattanooga, Tenn.

March 30-31 Edwardsville Spring Invitational Edwardsville

April 7 Evanston Invite Evanston

April 13 Rock Bridge Duals Columbia, Mo.

April 20-21 Derby City Tennis Championships Louisville, Ky.

April 27-28 Pitchford Invite Arlington Heights

May 4-5 Napervalley Invite Naperville

2018 team results as of Monday

Tigers 7-0

Edwardsville 6, George Washington (W.V.) 3

Edwardsville 5, Allen (Texas) 3

Edwardsville 5, Dunwoody (Ga.) 3

Edwardsville 9, Alton 0

Edwardsville 9, Springfield 0

Edwardsville 8, Downer’s Grove South 1

Edwardsville 8, John Burroughs (Mo.) 1

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter