Traveling man

Chad Spanberger did a lot of traveling in his second professional baseball season.

The former Granite City standout played for three teams under two organizations this year. He was a member of the Colorado Rockies’ Class-A squad in Asheville, N.C., for three months before getting traded to the Toronto Blue Jays’ organization in July. He then played for Toronto’s Class-A affiliate in Lansing, Mich., for a couple of weeks before getting promoted to the club’s Class A-Advanced team in Dunedin, Fla.

“The travel part of it can wear on you a little bit with all of the bus rides,” Spanberger said.

Despite all of the traveling, Spanberger still turned in a successful season, hitting 27 home runs with 90 RBIs and a .298 batting average in 123 games, earning an all-star selection and winning a home run derby championship.

“It was good,” Spanberger said. “It was a great experience.”

Now, Spanberger is back at the University of Arkansas to work on getting a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He played baseball at the Fayetteville school for three years before getting drafted by the Rockies last year.

“I know if I don’t start (going back to school) now, I won’t start it in three or four years,” Spanberger said. “I had to get it going.”

Spanberger came to Asheville in April after playing with the Rockies’ Rookie affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., last year. He was one of the Tourists’ top hitters, batting .315 with 22 home runs and 75 RBIs. The efforts earned him a spot on the South Atlantic League All-Star Game on June 19 in Greensboro, N.C. He was the starting first baseman for the Southern Division squad.

“The all-star game was fun,” Spanberger said. “You get to meet the other players and see how they go at it every day, which was cool.”

Spanberger won the all-star game’s home run derby by hitting 29 baseballs out of the ballpark in a two-round contest.

“There was a time limit of three minutes,” said Spanberger, who won a home run derby title at Busch Stadium while playing at GCHS. “You don’t know how tiring that gets, swinging for three minutes straight. I was exhausted once I got done. But it was fun. Everybody was pulling for each other and it was good competition.”

A month later, Spanberger, along with Forrest Wall, was dealt to the Blue Jays for former St. Louis Cardinals closer Seung-hwan Oh. He found out about the trade during a game against the Lexington (Ky.) Legends.

“In the second inning, I went out to go play defense and while I was running out, the coach was like, ‘Hey, you’re done,’” Spanberger said.

Spanberger joined the Lansing Lugnuts on July 28. He played just nine games and hit a pair of home runs and had six RBIs before getting sent to Dunedin, which is also the Blue Jays’ spring training facility. Spanberger played 22 games and hit three home runs and drove in nine RBIs for the Dunedin Blue Jays.

After playing his last game of the season on Sept. 2, Spanberger went home to Granite City for a day before heading back to Arkansas.

Spanberger has hit .297 with 46 home runs and 141 RBIs in his two-year professional career. He said he’s already looking forward to ‘19.

“I think it will be a big season for myself,” Spanberger said.

