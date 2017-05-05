Tree of life

Zack Hunter was a normal teenager, loving life and being a valuable member of his Marquette Catholic High community.

All that changed on April 1, 2016, when Hunter was in a car accident returning from a tennis match at Principia College. He died on April 17, 2016, from his injuries.

A stellar ice hockey player and tennis player, his loss has left Explorer Nation with heavy hearts ever since.

Many of the Class of 2017 at Marquette came together on April 28 to provide a remembrance for their fallen friend by planting a magnolia tree at the Bud Simpson Tennis Complex inside Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The tree will stand for Hunter for years to come as his family and friends play at the soon-to-be-refurbished tennis courts.

“I think what this means for the tennis community and the Marquette community is we will always remember and keep Zack Hunter close in our hearts and our minds,” said Kathy Claywell, who is on the committee for the Simpson Memorial Tennis Program. “He will always be among us.”

Kathy’s son Jon Claywell, a senior tennis player at Marquette, was in the car with Hunter when the accident happened. Hunter’s death has been especially hard on the Explorers’ No. 1 tennis player.

Jon Claywell was on hand at the tree planting as each student took a bag of dirt and poured it around the tree as a park official put it in the ground.

“It got harder when the one-year anniversary came around, but the support from the class helps a lot,” Jon Claywell said. “I’ll never forget about him and it’s really cool we can all come together and plant this tree for him.”

Hunter was also a standout hockey player for Marquette and then the Alton Redbirds after the two programs combined. He was one of their leading offensive threats a year ago. Bryce Simon also was a close friend, hockey teammate and classmate to Hunter.

Simon was on hand for the tree-planting. He, Claywell and the rest of the tennis team huddled close to the tree as Father Bill Kessler led the group in prayer for the ceremonies.

“It definitely means a lot that we can all come together like this and have Zack here at the tennis courts,” Simon said. “We can always come back and play for him. He’s always with us, every day, and he was definitely a help for the hockey season, too. He was there every day and we had his jersey up at every game. He was definitely there helping us play.”

Simon also is a member of the tennis program. He came out his sophomore year because Hunter coaxed him to play. After taking last season off, he’s back on the courts to honor his friend.

“I played (tennis) two years ago because he wanted me to come out, but I didn’t play last year,” Simon said. “I came back this year since it was something where we could get together and he was the main reason I came back this year. I get to play for him.”

Tennis provides the therapy for Hunter’s friends to heal. They push themselves and look to excel on the courts to honor him, and while it’s hard at times, it’s totally worth every moment.

“It’s really weird, but at the same time it motivates me to play hard and play for him because I know he’s watching,” Jon Claywell said. “It’s tough.”

“It’s definitely rough, but all of us tennis players are close to him and we all know how it felt, so we’re all here for each other,” Simon added. “We all play for him.”

The Simpson Memorial Tennis Program has been put in place to get the dilapidated courts at Moore Park repaired and ready for the community to enjoy. Marquette still considers them home, but have been playing at Lewis and Clark Community College during the renovations.

Last week, tennis players came together to repaint the clubhouse, and new nets and poles are soon to be installed. Kathy Claywell hopes the courts can be ready by the end of the summer, and Hunter watching over them is just an added bonus.

“Zack was a tennis player, second to his hockey, and it’s always going to be a gentle reminder that Zack is here with us,” Kathy Claywell said.

Fittingly, on an overcast and drizzly day at Moore Park, when the tree went into the ground and the small plaque was placed next to it the sun came out just for a moment. The large crowd looked to the heavens and knew it was Hunter looking down.

“These boys keep Zack heavy in their hearts day in and day out,” Kathy Claywell said. “They don’t talk about it a whole lot because we all feel, remember and miss Zack. It’s indeed been a rough year, but it’s been a growing year for everyone.

“It’s fitting that only the sun would shine when we planted the stake in memory of Zack; I think Zack is with us today.”

And Jon knows he will continue to be with them.

“It’s awesome to know that in 5 or 10 years we can come back and look at this tree,” Jon Claywell said. “It shows this whole class came together and did it as one.”

