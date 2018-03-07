Trials, tribulations, triumph

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

The Edwardsville Tigers finally got their state champion wrestler.

When junior Noah Surtin defeated Dylan Ragusin of Lombard Montini 7-6 at 113 pounds at the Class 3A state tournament in Champaign on Feb. 17, he immediately embraced head coach Jon Wagner and assistant Eric Pretto. It summed up the exuberance of the journey for a program, a wrestler and a coaching staff.

Surtin (50-1) became the third Tiger to wrestle for a state championship, joining Blake Blair (195 pounds, 2012) and Steve Hagestrom (167 pounds, 1974), but first to win it all.

That success has been built for a long time. From the birth of the Edwardsville Wrestling Club and the construction of the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, the opportunities have been put in place. It was just a matter of time.

Surtin sees the blood, sweat and tears of that odyssey, though he admits he takes it for granted sometimes.

“We practice in this facility every day and we take it for granted,” Surtin said. “Then you go to other schools and their old gyms where their mats are thrown in the corner and that’s where they practice every day and it makes you think how Mr. (Mark) Mestemacher did so much for us.

“It’s so generous of Mr. Mestemacher, he does so much for our program, so much for the town and the sport of wrestling. We’re so thankful of him.”

Mestemacher donated the money for the construction of the Davis Center but is not alone in cultivating the wrestling culture in Edwardsville. It comes from a lot of people, like the wrestling center’s namesake, Jon Davis, EWC head coach Pat McNamara and EHS head coach Jon Wagner and his staff, plus many more.

The opportunities are endless, and Wagner said he believes that’s why Surtin was finally able to bring home gold. It also set the stage for sophomore Luke Odom (50-2) to finish third at 126 pounds at state, his second third-place finish in 2 seasons. He was third at 106 as a freshman.

“I look up at that board and I’ve had a lot of good wrestlers, but what’s unique about these two is the amount of big matches they’ve had,” Wagner said of Surtin and Odom. “The thing that was different with some of those other guys is they didn’t all have those huge matches. We really feel like we put these guys in position to have big matches with opportunities to go to Fargo and Virginia Beach, all these big matches. Not that it’s just another match, it’s a state championship, but these guys have been in those matches and been coached by a lot of people. I’m just happy to be the head coach at Edwardsville High School and give them that great schedule to get them wrestling their best at state.”

It started long ago for both Surtin and Odom, and Edwardsville wrestling has been with them for much of that course.

“I’ve been with coach Pat (McNamara) since I was 8 years old, and I just remember going to practices with him and developing a good base for my wrestling,” Surtin said. “He’s really helped me develop overall onto the elite level. I just owe a lot to him. I believe that’s what got me from an average wrestler to an above average wrestler.”

Odom came to the EWC later but has still been influenced by it plenty.

“I started wrestling when I was 5,” Odom said. “I just started wrestling here in the sixth grade, but I think Pat made a big difference in my wrestling and how to keep my composure on the mat. He helped me wrestle through every position. He helped me a lot.”

The 2017-18 season didn’t come without its adversity for the program. Just before the Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, Wis., on Jan. 5-6, Wagner was diagnosed with prostate cancer. He had surgery on Jan. 9 during the 3A Alton Sectional, missing the event, but was there in spirit.

Three EHS wrestlers qualified for state with Surtin, Odom and junior Josh Anderson at 220. Surtin and Odom were sectional champs, while Anderson finished second. Anderson advanced to Day 2 at state, but came up a win short of making the medal round.

Wagner never wanted his illness to be a distraction or diminish what his wrestlers accomplished, so that’s how it was handled.

“I hope if I did one thing right I took the drama out of it, because it wasn’t meant to be a drama thing,” Wagner said. “Anybody else could have this issue and none of us wanted it to be a drama thing.”

At sectionals, Odom wore a shirt with a picture of him and Wagner on it. It wasn’t a distraction, but it was an emotional time.

Though in pain from his surgery, Wagner made the trip to Champaign to be in his guys’ corners. It was decision he’s glad he made, and it paid off with him seeing the first EHS wrestler crowned a state champion.

“I’m glad I went, but I didn’t want to be a distraction,” Wagner said. “This wasn’t about Jon Wagner. I didn’t want any surprises. I was just going up for my guys.

“The state tournament was a little emotional for me because I’d gone through a rough week. But I’m really happy with what the kids said, because none of this was about me. I love them and I know they love me, and we can just go on about our business and go compete. That’s what I prayed for and that’s what I think happened.”

Surtin didn’t look at it as a distraction or motivation: it was just something that had to be dealt with. He’s glad Wagner was in his corner and is confident he will be for a long time. Wagner’s results from his surgery come back on Friday.

“It was motivating, but I feel like I was motivated the whole time,” Surtin said. “It was just like, ‘Well, it will be extra special if I do this and he’s there, or I do this for him.’ But I feel like I was just as motivated before I found out about it.

“I treated him the same and I didn’t really give too much thought about it. I just prayed for him and hope he healed quickly. I know he’s going to beat it, because cancer isn’t going to beat him.”

Odom said that was the same feeling when Wagner missed the sectional. Wagner also praised his coaching staff for keeping the team on track in his absence.

“We wanted to go and do the best we could possibly do since we knew he was going to be gone,” Odom said. “We wanted to get out of sectionals, go to state and if he wouldn’t have been able to be there we wanted to bring back the best place we could for him.”

Wagner has plenty to look forward to with a slew of talent returning to the mat next season. The Tigers finished with a 25-3 dual record to go with the 3 state qualifiers and 2 state placers. Unfortunately, Edwardsville fell to Providence Catholic 33-24 on Feb. 20 in Mattoon in the dual team sectional. It was the seventh straight season the Tigers have lost in the sectional, but that also means they’ve won 7 consecutive regionals.

Wagner said he feels the template is there, they just need to stick to the process.

“We just need to keep having kids believe in Tiger style,” he said. “We feel like we have a group of kids that want to get better. We’re just going to keep doing what we do and if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. We laid it on the line and it just didn’t work out.

“We have some great young guys up top and some great young guys on the bottom around Surtin and Odom. We have a Grant Matarelli, who’s not even 106, he’ll probably come back at that, so we feel we’ve got a pretty good nucleus.”

Led by Surtin and Odom next year, Edwardsville should be a force on the mat again. Those two third-place medals sure have Odom committed.

“My next two years I want to get state championships for sure,” he said. “I just have to train harder every day in the practice room. I feel like this year I kind of took it easy until midway through the year when I took my first loss. I just need to do it every day.”

