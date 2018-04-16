TRIATHLON: Three for all

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Edwardsville senior Hannah Polinske (front row, center) recently announced that she will join the Drury University women's triathlon program for the 2018-19 school year. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Brian Polinske, Hannah Polinske and Donna Polinske (back row) Edwardsville cross country coach George Patrylak, assistant cross country coach Dustin Davis and Danielle Polinske.

Edwardsville senior Hannah Polinske recently announced that she will be competing with the women's triathlon team at Drury University, an NCAA Division II school in Springfield, Mo.

The triathlon consists of a 500-meter swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 5,000-kilometer swim. Women's triathlon has been sanctioned by the NCAA since 2014. Drury added triathlon in 2015 and is one of 22 schools in the nation to have a triathlon program.

Polinske competed in her first season with the Edwardsville cross country team last fall. Her best finish was second in the junior varsity division of the Madison County championship meet.