TRIATHLON: Three for all

by

Edwardsville senior Hannah Polinske recently announced that she will be competing with the women's triathlon team at Drury University, an NCAA Division II school in Springfield, Mo.

The triathlon consists of a 500-meter swim, a 15-mile bike ride and a 5,000-kilometer swim. Women's triathlon has been sanctioned by the NCAA since 2014. Drury added triathlon in 2015 and is one of 22 schools in the nation to have a triathlon program.

Polinske competed in her first season with the Edwardsville cross country team last fall. Her best finish was second in the junior varsity division of the Madison County championship meet.