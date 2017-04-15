Trio provides offensive punch

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Teammates congratulate Abby Palen after she scores a run April 5 against Metro East Lutheran. Palen, a senior, is a key component in Roxana’s success on the softball field.

Roxana coach Mike Arbuthnot is thrilled that senior Abby Palen, sophomore Abigail Stahlhut and junior Phoebe Booher are back for another season.

After a month, the trio has been providing strong offensive punch for the Shells. Going into this week, they had a combined 10 homers and 54 RBIs. A year ago, they combined for six home runs and 80 RBIs.

“Those three are having really nice years for us with a lot of RBIs,” Arbuthnot said. “We go as they go.”

Palen, Stahlhut and Booher are looking to help the Shells finish with a strong season. Last year, Roxana finished 12-21.

“We definitely have the ability to beat a lot of teams,” Palen said. “It’s all about whether or not we show up. We just have to believe in ourselves and once we start believing in ourselves more, I think we’ll have more positive outcomes along the way.”

The three players are also making up for the loss of Hannah Rexford, who is out for the season because of an ACL injury she suffered during the basketball season this winter. Rexford was one of Roxana’s top hitters last year with a .460 batting average and earned all-South Central Conference honors.

“She’s definitely a big loss,” Palen said. “She was our pitcher, she’s a good hitter and she was one of the leaders on the team, too.”

The Shells entered this week with a 6-9 record. After handing Alton its first loss of the season on March 23, Roxana dropped six of its next eight games.

“We’re still trying to get our bearings about ourselves,” Arbuthnot said. “We’re trying to see where our strengths are. We’re looking for more consistency. When we talk about consistency, even in each ballgame, we’ll go out and have a good three or four innings, then we’ll have a letdown in the fourth and fifth innings where we give up a couple of runs on some miscues and things like that.”

The Shells picked up a come-from-behind, 7-1 win over Alton at home. The Redbirds came into the contest at 4-0.

Last year, Roxana lost 11-0 to Alton.

“Our defense was great in that game,” Booher said. “We were up in the entire game. We were there to win and we definitely avenged from last year. Our hitting was awesome. We hit their pitchers very well and our confidence was through the roof.”

Besides Alton, the Shells also had wins over Granite City, Mascoutah, Calhoun and they beat Metro East Lutheran twice.

Booher said she’s confident her team will turn the season around.

“We need to play like we did against Alton, coming to play and being confident and always picking up our teammates, talking, having good defense and pitching,” the junior said.

The Shells return nine players from last year’s team; four of them are seniors. Palen, Taylor Antoine, Ashley Betts and Shelby Jackson make up the senior class.

“The kids got a great attitude,” Arbuthnot said. “They’ve been working hard. It’s really a fun group to be around. It’s a very nice bunch of great kids. We just hope as the season goes on, we’ll continue to improve. We got some young kids who are stepping up and are being important for us along with a veteran group with a few seniors.”

Stahlhut, who plays third base, is the Shells’ top hitter with a .511 batting average with six home runs and 23 RBIs.

Last year, she hit .384 with two home runs and 24 RBIs and was named to the all-South Central Conference team. She said she enjoyed playing high school softball for the first time.

“High school ball was a lot different than my select team, but I felt like I fit in pretty well,” Stahlhut said.

The sophomore hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs against Metro East Lutheran on April 5 at home.

“I felt like I was focusing on hitting the ball hard,” Stahlhut said. “I tend to swing out of my shoes, so I’m just trying to stay controlled and keep my hands in.”

Booher, an infielder and pitcher, is hitting .413 with two home runs and 19 RBIs and has two wins in the circle. Last year, she had three homers, drove in 27 runs and batted .266.

“I think I’m getting there to my goal,” Booher said. “I need to stay consistent with the ball and make sure I’m not doing too much like I did yesterday. I just try to relax and see the ball and hit the ball. I’m just hitting it where I’m supposed to be hitting it.”

Palen is hitting .319 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. A year ago, she earned all-conference honors after hitting .423 with a home run and 29 RBIs.

Palen, who also played volleyball and basketball, said she hopes to end her high school softball career on a high note. She plans to continue her softball career at Lewis and Clark Community College next year.

“I’m looking to have the best season yet,” she said. “If I can’t improve from last year, I’m just looking to have fun. So far, the season has been good. I don’t think I can ask for much more.”

