Triple threat on the mat

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Josh Anderson of Edwardsville looks to put a move on Matthew Hennessey of Plainfield North on Saturday during the 220-pound championship match of the Class 3A Alton Sectional. Anderson finished second to advance to state, along with teammates Noah Surtin and Luke Odom, who won sectional titles at 113 and 126, respectively.

The Edwardsville wrestling program has never had a state champion. Noah Surtin and Luke Odom are looking to change that.

Surtin, a junior for the Tigers, won a sectional championship at 113 pounds at the Class 3A Alton Sectional on Feb. 10, while Odom, a sophomore, added another crown at 126 pounds. Junior Josh Anderson added to the mix for EHS, finishing second at 220 pounds to advance. It’s Anderson’s first trip to state, while Surtin and Odom are returning medal winners from a year ago.

The trio of Tigers will take to the mat at University of Illinois’ State Farm Arena in Champaign beginning Thursday at the individual state tournament.

For Surtin and Odom, it’s been a dream for a long time to stand on the state podium with gold around their necks. Last season they fell a little short, as Odom finished third at 106 and Surtin was fifth at 113. They’ve been driven to boost those outcomes to the ultimate prize this year and will each enter state with 46-1 overall records. Surtin is ranked second in the state at 113, while Odom is No. 5 at 126.

“We’ve been working together since I was in sixth grade and he was in seventh,” Odom said. “We’ve had this dream of being high school state champs and we came up short last year, but this year we’re here to make it happen. We want to be the first Edwardsville state champs together.”

Surtin said working together has been a big key to their success. They spar in the practice room and go hard at each other. Surtin quipped that it’s gotten a little tough since Odom bulked up from his freshman to sophomore seasons. He jumped from 106 to 126 and has even wrestled up from there some this season.

“It’s great, but as you know, he got bigger from last year,” Surtin said. “I get my fair share of whoopings in the practice room and I’m not bragging or anything, but I’m not used to getting whooped up on like that. It’s different and I had to adjust, but it’s making me better and hopefully I’m making him better. We’re pushing each other in our drills. When I grab a hold of him in the practice room and then I grab a hold of someone on the mat, it’s completely different. They’re not as strong, so it helps prepare me for sure.”

Odom said the bump in weight hasn’t changed anything for him. He sticks to his skillset and continues to thrive.

“I wrestled 106 last year, but I just lifted over the summer, put on weight, got stronger and I just keep wrestling the way I do,” Odom said. “I might run into kids that are bigger than me, but that doesn’t mean they’re better wrestlers just because they’re bigger.”

As for Anderson, his road to state may have been the toughest. He was in a 220-pound bracket that saw 5 of the top 6 wrestlers in the state.

His comeback victory in the semifinals secured his spot at state. Trailing 12-4 to Tom Gustafson of Plainfield Central, Anderson turned the tides and picked up a victory via a pin in 4:11. That win came on the heels of a pinfall win in 5:22 over Minooka’s Connor Briley in the quarterfinals — the No. 5 ranked wrestler at 220 in the state. He ultimately lost 15-7 in the finals to Matthew Hennessey of Plainfield North, the top-ranked wrestler in the state.

“He kind of came in with his back against the wall a little bit,” Edwardsville assistant coach Kevin Matarelli said of Anderson. The EHS staff is working together as a unit to fill in for head coach Jon Wagner, who was absent for medical reasons. “He came into the sectional with five of the top six wrestlers in the state in his bracket. We didn’t know what to expect, but we knew we would get his best and you saw in the championship match he went against the No. 1 kid in the state and didn’t back down at all. He wrestled him hard for six minutes.”

“The goal is to always go as high as you can once you’re up there,” Anderson added about getting to state. “My coaches feel confident that if I go up there, I’ll come back with a medal around my neck and I’ll do everything I can to show the hard work and show that they’re right.”

Surtin admitted there are challenges at state. With the tournament spanning three days and long layoffs between bouts, there are obstacles with staying prepared, but he said the Tigers will be ready.

“It’s a lot a different than most tournaments,” Surtin said. “They really drag it out over three days, you have four or five matches, so you’ve got to get used to maintaining your weight in a healthy way, hydrating, getting ready for these matches. There is a lot that goes into it, but I’m a lot more confident this year knowing what to expect.”

Surtin and Odom are certainly on a mission for state gold. Matarelli can attest to that, watching how hard they’ve trained since last season.

“Luke and Noah came into the season with a little chip on their shoulders,” Matarelli said. “They worked their tails off all offseason, and this is payoff time. We just want them to do the best they can and you’re going to see that next weekend in Champaign. They’re going to come out ready to go, and the goal is to be first in state and be our first state champions in school history. It would be really cool to get both of them on the podium, but the bottom line is they’re going to go out and wrestle hard and we’ll see what happens. Wrestling is a funny sport.”

Just imagining being state champions has Surtin and Odom fired up for this weekend.

“I have high expectations for myself and I can speak for Noah with that too,” Odom said. “We expect to go and do big things.”

Surtin added, “Ever since I was a little kid I’ve been dreaming of this moment. I’ve been dreaming of the opportunity to win a state title because all of my coaches have been putting it in my mind since I was little that we’ve never had a state champion. We’ve had great kids that come up, but they just don’t quite get it done. Now to have two possible state champs in one year, I know we can do it and I’m excited to see what we can do. It will be amazing if it happens.”

The Tigers are also still alive in the dual-team portion of the postseason. They will battle Providence Catholic at 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Mattoon Sectional. The dual team state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.

