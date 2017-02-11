Triple threat

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Civic Memorial seniors Curtis, Brandon and Andrew Deckard (from left) signed letters of intent to play football for McKendree University next year.

A large group gathered at the commons area at Civic Memorial High School on Feb. 1 to find out where Andrew, Brandon and Curtis Deckard would play college football next year.

“I felt like if we kept it a secret, then there would be more people showing up,” Curtis said.

The Deckards — all seniors at CM — kept it a secret from everyone, including their mother, Marcia.

“They didn’t tell anybody,” Marcia said.

The suspense ended at 2:15 p.m., when the triplets put on their McKendree University hats.

The beefy trio will go to the Division II Bearcats in Lebanon as offensive linemen. Andrew (6-1, 320), Brandon (6-1, 280) and Curtis (6-4, 300) bring a lot to an O-line, 900 pounds to be exact. It’s a unique situation getting that much size coming in one package deal.

“It’s really exciting,” CM head coach Mike Parmentier said. “I had no idea (where they were going). They had a lot of schools they were looking into, some of them were in Missouri and some were in Kansas and up north in Chicago. I was trying to get a little info from them, but they weren’t going to budge on that. I’m really excited that they’re going to stay closer to home so everybody can keep tabs on them and go down and watch them play.”

Marcia said she wasn’t surprised the Deckards are heading to McKendree.

“I knew they were going to pick McKendree,” she said. “We went to all of the schools on all nine offers they had.”

Debra Pitts, who served eight years as CM principal before retiring in 2014, gave some advice to the Deckards.

“Keep those grades up,” she said.

Pitts was CM’s principal when the Deckards were freshmen.

“They’re academically sharp,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids and their parents. Their mother is an awesome lady and a phenomenal woman with three kids who are graduating and are going to college. They have excellent grades. They know academics first is my conversation. I always talked to the kids about being scholar-athletes. Get your academics done first.”

The Deckards are among 48 high school football players who signed to play for McKendree on Feb. 1, which was National Signing Day. The Bearcats finished 8-3

and placed third in the Great Lakes Valley Conference last year.

“We were talking to the coaches and they were in need of linemen,” Brandon said. “So they were looking for us to be ready to come in and compete for the positions that are open. I feel like we had an opportunity to go in and play a higher division of football.”

The Deckards have played football together for 10 years. Brandon said he’s thrilled that he and his brothers will play at the same school next year.

“It’s pretty nice,” he said. “I think we’ll do better together at the college level instead of splitting up and going here and going there.’’

Andrew hopes for an injury-free freshman season at McKendree. He missed most of the 2016 season because of a foot injury.

“It was upsetting because I figured I would play with my brothers every game,” he said. “But I pushed through it and I’m doing great right now. I’m rehabbing it well. I’m at 100 percent right now and I’m ready to go and get in the weight room and get ready for the next level.”

The Deckards enjoyed a successful high school football career at CM, helping the Eagles make the state playoffs in each of the last two years.

“They’re the hardest-working kids I probably had,” said Parmentier, who wrapped up his first season as CM coach last fall. “They worked incredibly hard. They’re easy to like and they’re natural leaders and they’re just good people.”

CM finished with a 5-5 record in 2016 after going 7-3 the year before.

“I wished we could have done better,” Curtis said. “We played a couple of close games, but overall, with Andrew going down with a key injury, I felt like we were lucky with what we had.”

Parmentier said he’s pleased with the large turnout at the signing.

“This is great,” he said. “It shows how much support they had and how much people care about them. It’s exciting to be a part of CM football and to have these guys playing the next four years at McKendree.”

The Deckards plan to major in business at McKendree.

