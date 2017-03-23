Twice is nice

× Expand Southwest Baptist senior and Granite City graduate Natalie O’Keefe won a national title in the high jump for the second straight year after placing first in the event at the NCAA Division II national meet in Birmingham, Ala., on March 11.

Natalie O’Keefe celebrated another indoor track national championship in the high jump on March 11.

The Southwest Baptist senior and Granite City graduate came out on top in the event at the NCAA Division II National Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., finishing with a jump of 1.76 meters. It’s the second straight national title for O’Keefe.

“It was exciting to clear it in my first attempt and it was really exciting to see (Southwest Baptist) coach (Corey McElhaney) be so excited for me,” O’Keefe said. “That was cool.”

Now, O’Keefe hopes to end her outstanding track career with a national title in the high jump in the outdoor season. SBU’s outdoor season is scheduled to begin on March 29 at the University of Texas Relays in Austin, Texas.

“I’m excited for outdoor,” O’Keefe said.

After winning the high jump at the indoor national meet a year ago at Pittsburg State University, O’Keefe became the first SBU female to win a national championship. With her victory in the high jump in this year’s national meet, O’Keefe became the first SBU athlete to win national titles in back-to-back years.

“We were very excited,” McElhaney said. “She had big goals coming here when she came to school at SBU. It was something last year getting into the national championships and being able to win that. She was super excited and she kind of got a taste of it, so she had her eyes set on that this year as well. She’s a hard worker who deserves the success she has had.”

Two weeks before nationals, O’Keefe jumped a school-record 1.8 meters in her victory in the Mid-Intercollegiate Athletic Association championship meet at Missouri Southern. She automatically qualified for nationals.

“I was really hoping to try to do that again,” said O’Keefe, who is one of nine SBU athletes to win a national title in track and field. “We didn’t quite get there, but going into the meet, I just wanted to jump higher than I had at the previous meet and see where that will take me.”

O’Keefe was one of seven Southwest Baptist athletes who earned All-American honors. Mary Bergman finished third in the 400, the 1,600-meter relay team of Bergman, Armani Battle, Mary Carr and MaKenna Watson placed fifth, Staci Wickersham came in eighth in the pole vault and Katherine Sitzes placed 10th in the 5,000. The Bearcats finished a program-best 11th with 20.33 points at nationals.

“It’s so cool,” O’Keefe said. “The girls are great and they all worked so hard and it’s not every year where you get a group of athletes together than can place at the same time.”

O’Keefe now has five all-American awards in the high jump. She also finished fifth in the indoor national meet at Winston-Salem, N.C. in her freshman year, fifth in the outdoor national meet at Allendale, Mich., in her sophomore season and a tie for second with Central Washington’s Taylor Fetting in the ‘16 outdoor national meet in Bradenton, Fla.

McElhaney said he knew O’Keefe was going to win a national championship in the high jump when he first saw her at a recruiting trip four years ago.

“She’s very humble on what she does and that’s the way she wants it,” he said.

O’Keefe also played basketball at Southwest Baptist all four years. This winter, she played 28 games off the bench and helped the Bearcats finish 16-13.

“I think over the years, basketball has been able to help me stay in shape for track because there is a lot of running and jumping in basketball,” the 6-foot-3 O’Keefe said.

O’Keefe graduated from GCHS in 2013. She earned all-state honors in the high jump after placing eighth in the event at the state meet in her senior year.

O’Keefe plans to graduate from Southwest Baptist with a Bachelor’s degree in art in May. She said she can’t believe that her four-year track career at the Bolivar, Mo., school is about to come to a close.

“It has gone by really fast,” she said.

O’Keefe said she’s thrilled that her younger brother, Will, who is a senior at GCHS, is planning to attend Southwest Baptist next year. Will competed in cross country and track for the Warriors all four years.

“It will be fun to be able to come back and see his track and cross country meets,” O’Keefe said.

