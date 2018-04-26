Twice is nice

× Expand Photo by Dan Cruz Granite City’s Cameron Hibbets delivers a pitch against the Alton Redbirds on April 10. Hibbets has thrown two no-hitters this season, including one against the Redbirds.

Before the Granite City Warriors’ baseball season began on March 15, Cameron Hibbets had never thrown a no-hitter.

Now, the junior left-hander has two.

“It’s exciting,” Hibbets said. “I really didn’t expect to throw one at all.”

The junior left-hander tossed his first no-hitter in the Warriors’ 16-1 win over Riverview Gardens on March 31 that lasted just 3 innings. Almost two weeks later, he threw his second no-hitter in Granite City’s 10-0 win over Alton in 5 innings. Both games were played at Babe Champion Field.

“Hopefully, he’ll pitch a no-hitter every game for the rest of the year,” Granite City coach Scott Smallie said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Hibbets also has been solid at the plate. He boosted his batting average to a team-best .447 after going 3 for 3 — including a two-run double in the top of the first — in the Warriors’ 14-4 loss to Civic Memorial on April 20 at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

“I’m seeing the ball like a beach ball right now,” Hibbets said.

Hibbets, who also plays left field, said he’s pleased with the way his team is swinging the bat. The Warriors have seven players who are hitting over .300 and have scored in double digits four times.

“Our offense has been hot right now,” he said. “We’re just getting a lot of hits and putting stuff together and putting people on base.”

Hibbets, who suffered a season-opening loss to Marquette Catholic on March 15, struck out 8 and walked 4 against Riverview Gardens for his first victory at the varsity level. He also finished with 2 hits and a season-high 4 RBIs.

Against Alton on April 10, Hibbets struck out 8 and walked 4 on the mound and had 2 hits with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs at the plate. His performance helped the Warriors pick up their first Southwestern Conference win of the season.

“It was impressive,” Smallie said. “They’ve got a deep lineup. They returned a lot of guys.”

Hibbets enjoyed a solid sophomore season at the plate last spring, hitting .323 and earning all-conference honors at designated hitter. But he went 0-3 on the mound.

So Hibbets started working with a pitching instructor during the off-season.

“He has improved a lot and he has grown a little bit and he lifted hard in the off-season,” Smallie said. “He put in the work in the off-season and he added another 7 or 8 miles per hour on his fastball.”

The Granite City coach said he hopes the no-hitters will give Hibbets a boost of confidence for the rest of the season. The junior entered this week with a 2-3 record, a 2.96 earned run average and 37 strikeouts.

“It’s a pivotal year for him being a junior and I know he wants to go on and play baseball at the next level,” he said. “The more experience he gets on the mound, the better he’s going to be for us, that’s for sure.”

Hibbets tidbits

Cameron Hibbets lost his first four games as pitcher before no-hitting Riverview Gardens on March 31.

Hibbets was one of seven sophomores on the all-Southwestern Conference baseball team in 2017.

Hibbets scored a run and drove in a run in the Warriors’ 5-3 win over Quincy in a first-round Class 4A Edwardsville Regional game last year.

Hibbets is playing in his second varsity season with the Granite City baseball team.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter