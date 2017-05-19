Twichell glad to be back in Illinois

Ron Twichell, 52, has deep ties with the Riverbend, and he’s glad to reconnect with them.

Twichell will be the next boys basketball coach at East Alton-Wood River High School. He replaces Kyle Duncan, who guided the Oilers’ program from 2012-17, leading them to a 48-99 record.

The last winning season for EA-WR came under Adam Miller during a 21-7 campaign in ‘09-10.

Twichell has his work cut out for him, but as he puts it, he’s “an old basketball junkie,” so he believes he’s up to the challenge.

His last head coaching gig was on the girls’ side with Duchesne in St. Charles, where he led the Pioneers to a 24-5 mark in 2015-16. Prior to that he started the Fort Zumwalt West boys program, coaching them to a 155-103 record over 10 seasons before leaving the program in 2009. He remains a health teacher at Fort Zumwalt West High.

Twichell, a 1982 Alton High grad, last coached in Illinois at Marquette Catholic from 1992-97. He led the Explorers to 23-4 and 23-5 records in his final two seasons.

“It’s a neat thing for me,” Twichell said. “It seems like the state of Illinois might be a little more passionate about basketball than what it is in Missouri. It’s going to be good to see some of my old players that I coached in the ‘90s come back and talk to me.

“I’m just an old gym rat and old basketball junkie and still hanging in there as a coach. I feel real excited for this opportunity and I’m going to work hard and try to do a good job for them down in Wood River.”

Twichell admitted old school Riverbend hoops fans will see a more polished coach than they saw in his Explorer days. He’s mellowed a little and become more cerebral since his last stint in Illinois.

“When I was a younger guy, I was fortunate enough to work camps for coach (Bobby) Knight at Indiana,” Twichell said. “I had a little bit of that in me, but as you get older you get a little more cerebral about things and try and teach a little more and that’s really been my focus as I’ve gotten older.”

As an honorable mention all-state player his senior season with the Redbirds in ‘82, though, he still hangs his hat on effort and hard-nosed play to mold his teams.

“I was just a hard-nosed player when I played in Alton and I coach that way, too,” Twichell said. “I was never a tremendous athlete in anything I played, so I had to teach myself how to compete and I focus on that a lot, especially nowadays.

“When I coach it’s all about the name on the front of the jersey and competing. I don’t care where you’re from. It’s about fighting for every little thing you can do to help your team win.”

His resumé is filled out with awards from his time in Missouri to back that hard work.

He was the 2016 girls AAA Conference, IAABO and Class 3 District 6 Coach of the Year in his final year at Duchesne. Twichell was also 2003 and 2006 IAABO Boys Basketball Coach of the Year at Fort Zumwalt West.

He’s still trying to get a handle on what he’ll have with the Oilers. They were just 7-22 in ‘16-17 and 7-23 the year before that.

Luckily for Twichell, Duncan remains a teacher and coach in the district, directing the EA-WR baseball program and being named the new boys golf coach, so he’s around to lean on if needed.

“(Duncan) and I actually sat down and talked about it,” Twichell said. “I was appreciative of him helping me out. We’re all in this together.

“I don’t really know what we’ve got yet, but I will learn that during the summer. I’m trying to put together a summer program with a last-minute push here in the month of May. I’ll learn a lot this summer.”

The Riverbend is definitely dear to his heart and a blast from his past. His wife works in the EA-WR school district and his mother lives near EA-WR High School. Alton Fire Department’s Station 1, at 333 E. 20th St. in Alton, is named for his father Don, a longtime fire chief.

He reminisces about those days playing for AHS head coach Stan McAfoos and being a sophomore with the 1979-80 Redbirds, the last to win a Southwestern Conference championship. He got to see legendary Alton players like John “Main” Smith and Troy Washpun play firsthand.

“John ‘Main’ Smith was probably one of the purest high school shooters I’ve ever seen, and Troy Washpun was a tremendous point guard for that team,” Twichell said. “I was lucky to be a part of that team, but I was a bench runner. I was a sophomore that year and started on the JV team and dressed varsity.”

Twichell even has fond memories of Wood River basketball from his youth.

“I was fortunate enough to watch a lot of great players play growing up, and that side of the river is still a big part of my heart,” Twichell said. “Even Wood River, I used to go down there and play on the summer courts by the swimming pool and I just remember getting lit up by guys like Jim ‘Buzz’ Logan, Dan Coddington, and Terry Shewmake. Those guys lit me up on the court down there more than once.”

Basketball is just a big part of who he is and he wants to share that passion with the Oilers.

“About a month ago a fellow coach and I hopped in the car and drove all the way up to Brooklyn, N.Y., just to watch the Boston Celtics play,” he said. “I’m just an old basketball junkie and love to be around the gym and have always been that way.”

