Two of a kind

EHS' Luke Odom finished third at state at 106.

This year’s Edwardsville wrestling team did something no other Tiger team had ever done — got a pair of state placewinners.

Freshman Luke Odom placed third in the 106-pound division and sophomore Noah Surtin finished fifth at 113 at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament on Feb. 18 at University of Illinois’ State Farm Center in Champaign.

The two EHS wrestlers won their matches within a minute of each other. Odom beat Mundelin’s Dane Durlacher 9-1 in the 106 third-place match on mat No. 3, then Surtin pinned St. Rita’s Tommy Russell with just 33 seconds into the first period in the 113 fifth-place match on mat No. 4.

Odom and Surtin were state placewinners for the first time.

“We’ve been working hard for this all year long,” Odom said. “We’ve been together and pushing each other every single day and it feels good for it to pay off.”

The Tigers now have 11 state placewinners in their program history, but zero state titles.

Odom said he and Surtin hope to change that next year.

“Noah and I have to keep working hard,” the Edwardsville freshman said.

Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner has high hopes for Odom and Surtin.

“I think the future looks bright for them,” he said. “They’re already good wrestlers and they’re young and hungry. They want to be on the top of that podium.”

After getting wins in the first two rounds, Odom and Surtin lost their semifinal matches on Feb. 17. Odom lost 6-5 to Montini’s Dylan Ragusin and Surtin fell 6-1 to Stagg’s Domenic Zaccone.

“We were both hurt very bad,” Surtin said. “It hurt deep. We put a lot of effort and time into this sport. We came up short of first, but we’ve got next year.”

Odom bounced back with a 12-0 win over Downers Grove North’s Nate Cummings in the wrestleback semifinals and the victory over Durlacher. He became the first Edwardsville wrestler to place at state at 103 pounds.

“It (third place) was not what I wanted,” Odom said. “But after a loss in the semifinals, it’s good to come back and show them what I’m made of.”

Surtin, who was competing at state for the first time, lost 10-1 to Marian Catholic’s Travis Ford-Melton in the wrestleback semifinals before bouncing back to pin Russell in the fifth-place match. Surtin became Edwardsville’s first state placewinner at 113.

“I didn’t get what I wanted it and I didn’t get what I was striving for, but it feels good to get on the podium,” Surtin said. “There are some good wrestlers who made it up there and for me to be one of them is a blessing.”

A year ago, Surtin was 41-8 at 103. He lost in the consolation semifinals of the Class 3A Bolingbrook Sectional.

“Not making it here last year motivated me so much and this year getting fifth makes me hungry,” Surtin said. “I’m going to be working my butt off.”

Odom and Surtin qualified for state by placing first and second, respectively, at the Class 3A Normal Community Sectional on Feb. 11.

Odom and Surtin were key performers in the Tigers’ outstanding season. Edwardsville finished 23-4, won a Southwestern Conference championship and captured its sixth straight regional title.

Odom and Surtin ended their seasons with wins in the Tigers’ 49-10 loss to Lockport in a Class 3A dual team sectional match Feb. 21 at Mahomet-Seymour. Odom completed his freshman season at 44-5 and Surtin finished 38-8.

“We’ve been doing pretty good,” Surtin said. “We’re getting stronger and stronger.”

Senior Rafael Roman and junior Baylor Montgomery were the other Edwardsville wrestlers who went to Champaign.

Roman finished 0-2 after getting pinned by Glenbard North’s Abe Assad with just 35 seconds left in the third period in the first-period wrestlebacks at 145. Roman was leading 2-0 before getting pinned.

“It (the loss) doesn’t come close to symbolizing his career here at Edwardsville,” Wagner said. “He had a great career. He wrestled his heart out in that match. Sometimes we win and sometimes we lose.”

Montgomery was eliminated in the first round at 152, losing 7-1 to Glenbard North’s Anthony Marre.

“Baylor had a great sectional tournament,” Wagner said. “He came up here (to state) and it doesn’t get any easier up here. He wrestled good competition, but somebody’s got to win.”

