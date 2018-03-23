The relationship between a coach and his player can have ebbs and flows.

It’s not always sunshine and rainbows, but when the mentor and mentee connect, it can form an unbreakable bond. Alton boys basketball head coach Eric Smith and senior Kevin Caldwell Jr. enjoyed one of those relationships.

As the Redbirds closed their season on March 2 with a 57-36 loss to the host Quincy Blue Devils in the Class 4A Quincy Regional finals, it was evident. When Caldwell fouled out with 4:12 left in the game with a team-high 11 points, Smith met him at the edge of the bench and they embraced. Caldwell buried his head on his coach’s shoulder and Smith cradled his head as his four-year career officially came to a close.

“We’ve got a pretty special bond,” Caldwell, who’s affectionately called Papi, said. “He’s going to be my friend forever.”

Caldwell began his Alton career in 2014-15 and Smith wanted the freshman on varsity after getting introduced to him during his middle school career.

“There would be this little dorky kid with a headband shooting and pointing to the crowd and dancing and smiling. That’s the thing you remember from the beginning is his personality,” Smith said. “At the end of the day, the personality and how genuine of a person he is makes it a special relationship.”

That ear-to-ear grin and playful personality is always there, but there’s plenty of competitiveness and basketball skill in that package, too.

He moved into the starting lineup as a sophomore and offered three years of solid guard play that ended in averaging more than 15 points per game as a senior. He also filled the stat books as a rebounder, passer and defender and always provided a high motor on the court.

A first-team All-Southwestern Conference performer as a wide receiver in football as well as basketball as a senior wasn’t a shabby cap to his career.

“At the end of last season, he was upset with some of the end-of-the-year accolades with all-conference and stuff like that, and he said that wasn’t going to happen again,” Smith said. “He didn’t miss a weight room; he didn’t miss a workout. He’d get done with football practice and come in and shoot about 500 shots a night, work on 20 or 30 minutes of ball handling and no coach ever said, ‘Hey Kevin, you probably want to get in tonight and work out.’ You never had to say anything to him.”

The answer is simple. Caldwell wanted to be the best Redbird he could be and wanted his teammates to be the best they could be, too.

“I love the game and I’ve been with coach for a while, so I know how he wants guys to play and how he wanted the team to play,” Caldwell said. “I just wanted to instill that in my teammates. Before we watch film as a team, I’ve already watched the game about four times. A student of the game is what I want to be and keep learning and getting better. I’m upset we’re done, but I have no regrets with my time here. I’m just ready to go to the next level and keep playing the game.”

The love for the game runs in his blood. His dad, Kevin Sr., is No. 2 on the all-time scoring list at Alton. His grandfather Ron is also in the top 10, as are uncles John “Main” Smith and Larry Smith and cousin Marlon Crawford. Another cousin, Javon Smith, helped lead the 2001-02 Birds to a Class AA state tournament appearance.

Caldwell had a little fun thinking about those family ties.

“I never saw any of them play. They’re all out of shape now, so I can’t play against them,” he said, laughing.

But he’s learned plenty.

“The after-game talks when they come see me play are pretty intense,” he said. “Most of them say the same thing coach says, and I’ve seen other coaches say the same thing. With them scoring all those points, they know something. I just try to listen to them and instill it into my game and be all of them in one and carry on that name.”

What stands out for Caldwell over those past family stars is the relationship with Smith. The coach player relationship wasn’t always as smooth with those past players.

“My dad talks to me a lot about being a good person all of the time,” Caldwell said. “How you are in life is how you’re going to be on the court. I just try and be a good person to everyone and show respect to everyone.”

“I trusted him to do the right things and I trusted that he was going to handle himself the right way,” Smith added. “You gain that trust by all the time we’ve spent together … there are lots of kids I’ve had the opportunity to coach over 22 years and lots of kids I would do anything for and I love to death, but there are few of them I’d let babysit my kids. He’s a responsible kid.”

Caldwell embraced the whole package as a Redbird. On senior night, a middle school-age fan wanted to mingle with him and get a souvenir from his hero, so Caldwell obliged him.

“He wanted my big poster board, but I was going to give that to my dad, so I gave him the shirt I warmed up in,” Caldwell said. “He treated it like it was a treasure chest. He was real happy about it and I was happy too that I was able make him smile like that.

“I just wanted to show I appreciated him. Kids don’t really do that much, and that’s my first fan. It kind of made me feel like an NBA player a little bit.”

“I remember he came in and gave the little kid the shirt, and it was like Christmas,” Smith added. “I understand the one example with that kid, but I get to follow him around during the day and he treats kids at the high school the same way. Right now, he’s probably the most recognizable face in our school and not necessarily those types of kids are always a good representation of that.

“That’s what made him the kid when you walk around town and you say Papi, everyone knows who he is and knows the smile. Ten years from now he’s probably going to run for mayor.”

