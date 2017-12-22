Uptempo Marquette off to quick start

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry The Marquette girls basketball team poses with the second place trophy at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic on Dec. 16. The Explorers are off to a 10-2 start on the season.

Lee Green was pretty precise in saying what kind of system he wanted the Marquette girls basketball team to run when he took over the program prior to the 2016-17 season.

He wanted to run and get after it on offense and defense.

Now, a year and a half into his tenure with the Explorers, the results are trending in the right direction. Marquette is 10-2 this season as it enters the Christmas break. The Explorers are fresh off a second-place showing at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic, where they lost 60-50 to the Columbia Eagles on Dec. 16.

The only other Marquette loss came in the first game of the year, a 54-23 loss to powerhouse Lebanon at the Columbia Tournament. The Explorers reeled off a 10-game winning streak between those losses.

It comes on the heels of a 15-13 year in ‘16-17 where they won 5 of their last 7 games.

“Last year I took the program over and we talked about that we wanted to be a fast-breaking team, put pressure on the defense and we want to get out and guard you full court and put pressure on the offense,” Green said. “We want to wear teams down as the game goes on.

“At the beginning of the year last year it was a struggle. We turned the ball over a lot just learning the system, but we stayed with it and by the last 8 or 9 games we came around and were playing our best basketball in the regionals. We won 15 games, which is the most they’ve had in like 5 years.”

Conditioning, conditioning, conditioning — that was the key, according to Green. It takes a little while to get physically acclimated to that type of system, but he thinks they are definitely getting there.

“The girls in the offseason, we just worked them so hard,” Green said. “All summer we played almost 40 games in June, we were weightlifting like nobody’s business and they just all improved. They’ve got the system down now and when we play teams that aren’t as athletic and fast we run them into the ground.

“Between Marquette and the YMCA there’s a big hill and we run that hill with heavy balls and stuff like that and push them. We’re down at Public School Stadium running 200s in the fall. We really drove them into the ground and I don’t think they’ve ever been pushed like that before, but it’s all paying off now.”

Senior Lauren Fischer sees the fruits of her labor, but she wasn’t sold in the beginning. Fischer, along with fellow senior Lila Snider, were named to the all-tournament team at the Candy Cane Classic for their efforts.

“Well, I’m not happy about it,” Fischer said, laughing about running the hills. “But I know it’s going to pay off in the end and that’s why we’re on a 10-2 run so far this year. I don’t like running the hill, but I’m thinking it’s all going to pay off in the end.”

Snider agreed. She and Fischer are having stellar starts to the season for the Explorers, along with several others.

Fischer leads the team in scoring at 13.3 points per game, while Snider is third at 9.3 ppg and tops in rebounds with 9.7 per game. Snider also has a team-best 4.67 steals per game.

She had a whopping 16 points and 16 rebounds in the finals loss to Columbia in Gibault.

Senior Peyton Kline joins Fischer in double-digit scoring with 11.9 ppg, while Taylor Aguirre (7 ppg) and Payton Connors (3.5 ppg) round out the starting lineup.

“Each practice is a battle,” Snider said. “Everyone goes in there and works hard; that’s our conditioning. The whole hour or two we’re running up and down the floor, playing a game pretty much in practice.

“Coach Green is a great coach. He really pushes us in practice and this season we expected to go out there and win games and be great defenders and great rebounders and finally pull it together. We’re all working together as a team and working hard.”

Green points to examples in the schedule where the conditioning of the Explorers wore down their opposition. He’s seen it happen in three games already this year.

“Gillespie, Hillsboro and Jersey were three road games where we were down every game at halftime, down every game going into the fourth quarter and we found a way to win,” Green said. “I told them that’s all because of that conditioning; we wore teams down. Especially at Gillespie, we were down by 12 at the half and beat them by 11.”

Marquette is idle until 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2, when it welcomes Carrollton to MCHS. The Explorers have a goal they’ve been working toward and will continue to do that when the schedule picks back up.

“Our goal from the beginning of the year, every day in practice we end by saying one, two, three regional champs,” Green said. “That was our goal this summer when we started saying it. We’re on about six months saying it and that’s our ultimate goal to win a regional this year.

“Also, we wanted to have a way better season than last year and we’re on a pretty good start so far,” Fischer added. “We just have to keep working. We’ve got all of January, but it’s going to be tough. We go up to the Carrollton Tournament and that will be tough with a bunch of good schools, but I think if we all just keep working hard we can hang with anyone.”

