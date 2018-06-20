Visit from a racer

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver Jordan Anderson visited the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center in East St. Louis on Tuesday as part of Gateway Motorsports Park’s ongoing NASCAR Acceleration Nation youth outreach program. The program will culminate this week with 100 of Joyner-Kersee’s young people visiting Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison to race karts at the Gateway Kartplex and attend the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Villa Lighting Delivers the Eaton 200 presented by CK Power on Saturday.

