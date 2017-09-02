VOLLEYBALL: E’ville takes second at Tiger Classic

EDWARDSVILLE — After winning the Tiger Classic last season the Edwardsville girls volleyball team couldn’t replicate the feat on Saturday in the tournament finals.

EHS fell 25-19, 25-16 in the championship match to Eureka at Lucco-Jackson Gym. Last season the Tigers defeated Eureka in the semifinals on their way to the title.

Edwardsville breezed by Staunton 25-11, 25-11 and Farmington 25-13, 25-18 on Friday. Saturday morning the Tigers had a little trouble with Mascoutah, ultimately winning 25-18, 23-25, 15-8 and then bested Mater Dei 25-20, 25-21 to get to the finals.

In the finale with Eureka, EHS started out with an ace from Maria Smith to begin the match and held strong with leads at 7-6 and 9-8. The first game saw six ties between the Tigers and Wildcats.

Eureka finally took the lead for good at 16-15 on a kill from Emma Lattimore. Edwardsville got within 20-18 when freshman Alexa Harris hammered home a kill, but the Wildcats outscored the Tigers 5-1 the rest of the way to win the first game.

Rachel Pranger paced EHS with three kills in the game, while Harris supplied two.

Game 2 was all Eureka. The Tigers tied it 3-3 on a Wildcat service error, but Eureka then went on an 12-4 spree to forge ahead 15-7.

Edwardsville dwindled the deficit to four at 16-12 with a couple of key kills from Pranger and one from Rachel Verdun, but the Wildcats pulled away again on their way to the win.

Strong passing and attacking and stout defense guided Eureka past the Tigers. It didn’t help that EHS had seven service errors in the two games.

Lattimore of the Wildcats was named the tournament MVP, while Pranger and Verdun made the all-tournament team for Edwardsville.

Pranger’s 20-kill performance vs. Mascoutah on Saturday helped cement her spot on the team. Verdun dished out a whopping 39 assists in that victory, too.

In the match with Eureka it was Pranger leading the way with six kills while freshman Storm Suhre added four. Verdun had a team-high 17 assists, while Megan Woll had 14 digs, Smith had three aces and four service points and Verdun had four service points. Suhre, Verdun and Smith each had a solo block, too.

EHS played the tournament without senior middle hitter Kate Martin, who was on a basketball recruiting trip to Iowa.

Mater Dei was able to get third in the team standings with a 25-20, 25-17 win over Francis Howell.

Next up for the Tigers is a road match at St. Joseph’s Academy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday before heading to the Crossroads Tournament in Effingham next weekend.

× Jami Parker 9-2-17 Jami Parker, head coach of the Edwardsville volleyball team, discusses the Tigers second place finish in the rugged Tiger Classic on Saturday.

× Rachel Pranger 9-2-17 Edwardsville's Rachel Pranger discusses her performance at the Tiger Classic on Friday and Saturday. Pranger was named to the all-tournament team along with teammate Rachel Verdun.