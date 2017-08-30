VOLLEYBALL: Explorers spoil CM’s home opener

BETHALTO — A strong start by the Civic Memorial Eagles on Wednesday morphed into an exciting finish for the Marquette Catholic Explorers.

The Explorers spoiled the home opener for the Eagles, clawing back to beat them 17-25, 25-19, 26-24. With the win Marquette improved to 4-3, while CM dipped to 4-3. It was the third straight loss for the Eagles.

CM came out strong out of the gates with seven aces in the first game, but nine service errors over the final two games helped erase the early 1-0 lead.

While the first game belonged to the Eagles and game two was all Marquette, the final game was a back-and-forth battle with eight ties. The final tie came at 24-24 before the Explorers reeled off the final two scores. Junior Brooklyn Taylor knocked home the match-winning kill for Marquette. She led the team with seven kills on the night, including three kills and a block in the final game.

The final lead for the Eagles in the deciding game came at 17-14, but the Explorers went on a five-point spree to go up 19-17 and never trailed again. Jenna Zacha had a pair of aces on the run.

In game one CM shot out to an 8-3 advantage on a kill by senior Hannah Schmidt and grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 24-14 on another Schmidt kill. Tayler Greenwood and Brittany Alexander each supplied a pair of aces in the first game win.

The second game saw the Explorers and Eagles knotted at 9-9 early on, but a service error allowed Marquette to take a 10-9 lead and it never trailed the rest of the way. A kill by Amanda Murray pushed the Explorers ahead 17-11, their biggest lead, matched by the final score.

Wednesday marked the first win for Marquette over CM since 2014.

Statistically the Explorers were paced at the net by Taylor and senior Regina Guehlstorf who had a team-high six blocks accompanied by six kills. Senior Peyton Kline dished out a team-high 22 assists, while Grace Frost had a team-best 11 digs and Zacha had team highs with 4 aces and 11 service points.

CM was paced by Alexander’s 12 kills, 14 digs, 10 service points and 4 aces. Greenwood had a team-best 15 assists, while Jenny Durbin complimented her with 11 assists. Schmidt and Savannah Rothe teamed up to get 7 combined blocks and Mackenzie Cato had a team-best 5 aces to go with 8 service points. Sophomore Sydney Henke had 6 kills in the match, too.

Next up for Marquette is a home match at 7 p.m. Thursday vs. Greenville. The Eagles next battle the Granite City Warriors on the road at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

× Sue Heinz 8-30-17 Marquette head coach Sue Heinz discusses the Explorers' come-from-behind 17-25, 25-19, 26-24 win over Civic Memorial on Wednesday in Bethalto.

× Amanda Biggs 8-30-17 CM head coach Amanda Biggs talks about the Eagles' tough 17-25, 25-19, 26-24 loss to Marquette in their home opener on Wednesday.