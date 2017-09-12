VOLLEYBALL: Roxana nabs win over CM in marathon match

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles and Roxana Shells met for the fifth time in the last two seasons on Monday and for the fourth time they went three games.

And for the fourth time in those marathon matches the Shells came out on top. Roxana defeated the Eagles 25-27, 25-23, 25-17 in Bethalto. The only time CM has beaten the Shells in the last two years is the match that only lasted two games.

With the win Roxana improved to 12-3 on the season, while the Eagles dipped to 6-8 after starting the season at 4-0.

The Shells started the night on a tear, jumping out to a 6-0 lead. Sophomore Abbigail Zangori supplied two of Roxana’s five kills in the spurt. CM wouldn’t go away though, clawing back to get it to 10-10 with some strong blocking at the net. Susan Buchanan and Sydney Henke had a combined block and Henke added a solo block to help the Eagles surge back.

The Shells responded with another 6-0 spree though to forge in front 16-10. Braeden Lackey had a pair of kills and Brittany Alexander supplied a pair of aces.

Again CM battled back, tying it up at 18-18 on a Roxana service error. That started a run for the Eagles, who leap frogged ahead 21-18 with a 4-0 spurt.

The Shells would get back on top at 24-23, but a kill by CM’s Brittany Alexander knotted it at 24-24. Roxana tied it once more at 25-25, but a kill by Henke pushed the Eagles up 26-25 and they were able to put it away.

The Shells went up 5-1 to start the second game, but CM was able to climb in front 7-6 after a Hannah Schmidt kill.

The second game was tied 8-8 when Roxana strung together a nice run. A kill by Taylor Jackson kick started a 7-0 series to put the Shells up 15-8. Lackey added a kill and Krysta Meyer had an ace on the run.

The Eagles chipped away again though, fighting back to a 20-20 stalemate, but Roxana used a kill from Zangori to take the lead for good at 21-20, closing it out and forcing a third and deciding game.

It was tight early in the final game, with five ties coming, the last at 8-8 when CM’s Alexander hammered down a kill. The Shells pulled away from there, staking themselves to a 9-1 scoring spree.

Three kills from Lackey and a pair from sophomore Kiley Winfree let Roxana nab a 17-9 lead. A kill from Buchanan allowed the Eagles to get within 18-13, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way as the Shells were able to shut the door.

Hitting errors plagued Roxana in the first game, but it was mistakes that troubled CM late. A rotation error late in the third game handed a point to the Shells and the Eagles committed a pair of service errors in Roxana’s final three points.

A nice blocking effort from CM contained Lackey at times, but in the end the talented senior for the Shells finished with a team-high 9 kills to go with 11 digs, 7 service points and 2 aces.

Abigail Kurth led Roxana with 14 assists, while Macie Lucas chipped in with 9. Hannah Kelley had a team-high 7 solo blocks, while Alexander had a team-best 17 digs and 10 service points.

Zangori and Jackson complemented Lackey at the net with 5 kills apiece.

The Eagles received a big performance from Alexander in the losing cause with 13 kills and 24 digs. Tayler Greenwood led with 13 assists, 11 service points and 5 aces. Jenny Durbin chipped in with 11 assists and Kaylee Klaustermeier supplied 12 digs.

The strong blocking effort saw Savannah Rothe get 9 assisted blocks and Henke and Schmidt each with 8 assisted blocks. Henke also had 4 solo blocks.

CM now opens Mississippi Valley Conference play at 6 p.m. Tuesday, playing host to Highland. Roxana heads to crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

× Mike McKinney 9-11-17 Roxana head coach Mike McKinney discusses the Shells' three-game win over Civic Memorial on Monday in Bethalto.

× Braeden Lackey 9-11-17 Roxana's Braeden Lackey talks about her strong performance in a win over CM in Bethalto on Monday.