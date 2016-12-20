VOLLEYBALL: SIUE offers three winter clinics

EDWARDSVILLE — The SIUE volleyball program will offer three winter clinics in early 2017 at the Vadalabene Center, and the clinics are available with a special discount through Dec. 25.

Fundamental Skills: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29

Serving and Attacking: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12

Service and Passing: 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Each clinic, open to girls and boys in grades 4-12, is offered for $45 or all three for $125. Clinics are run by SIUE volleyball coaches and players. SIUE volleyball is coming off a 22-win season and an appearance in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament championship match. Three SIUE players were selected for All-OVC honors as well as Leah Johnson being named OVC Coach of the Year.

The program also is offering a Holiday Package Discount until midnight Dec. 25 with the package deal of all three winter clinics for $110. Use the promotional code “Holiday” when registering to receive the discount.

Each clinic consists of specific skill instruction, serving segments and Fast 4’s competition. Fast 4’s was a highly popular clinic the program started in the spring of 2016.

To register, visit camps.jumpforward.com/siuevolleyball. For information, contact SIUE volleyball assistant coach Kendall Paulus at kpaulus@siue.edu or call (618) 650-5285.

