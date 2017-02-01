Waldo closes in on 700 wins

Edwardsville boys’ basketball head coach Mike Waldo has enjoyed a special coaching career.

It’s a career that began as a freshman boys’ coach at Granite City North High School — his alma mater — and continued as head coach at Marquette Catholic High (1983-88) and then EHS from (1988-present).

Waldo surpassed 600 career wins at Edwardsville earlier this season and now is on the cusp of becoming only the 19th head coach in IHSA history to reach the 700-win milestone. The Tigers entered this week with an 18-1 record and Waldo only 3 wins away from the prodigious mark.

His resumé speaks for itself: 20 seasons of 20-plus wins prior to this year, only 2 losing seasons, 5 state tournament appearances and 3rd- and 4th-place trophies from state in 2013 and 2014 at EHS. He also has 9 Southwestern Conference crowns with the Tigers.

Through his time in basketball, he’s had countless players and coaches he’s influenced. Below are their words to describe what Mike Waldo means to them:

“At the end of the day there’s a big side of him that’s compassionate that not a lot of people get to see at the games. I’ve seen him buy kids Christmas presents, I’ve seen kids go to college and have money issues and I’ve seen him give guys a couple hundred dollars to help pay for books. I’ve seen him visit guys in the hospital. I’ve seen him pick guys up from bad situations if their mom and dad are dealing with stuff. There’s all that basketball knowledge and competitiveness and that high, high level of excellence, but I feel fortunate because I get to see a different side to him that a lot of people don’t get to see.

“Anything I do in basketball as a far as a coach, I’ll owe 99 percent of that to him. There’s no doubt about that.”

— Dustin Battas

(Edwardsville assistant coach)

“I must say, I am blessed to have been able to play for, in my eyes one of the best high school coaches in the state of Illinois. Coach Waldo taught me the fundamentals of basketball that helped me reach the next level in high school as well my collegiate career, which I’m very grateful for, because it helped me elevate my game and love the game that much more.

“But not only did coach teach me the fundamental skills, he also taught me something that we all know called life. Coach taught us things outside of basketball that helped carry over into our futures. Just the little things: being on time to every class, paying attention in class, respecting others and doing right by others, working hard in your academics, which helped carry on in the real world.

“My most memorable moment with coach Waldo, was my freshman year playing at East St. Louis. I came into the game late and missed the game-winning layup (still remember it like it was yesterday). But I knew how good of a man coach Waldo was that night when he took me under his wing. Coach saw potential in me and stuck with me throughout my career.

“I remember coach also worried I was practicing way too hard in practices and didn’t want to chance me getting hurt. I was dunking about every layup I had, diving after the ball, getting on the floor in pileups, running and taking hard screens. But I always remember coach Waldo telling me, ‘What you do in practice is what you do in the games.’ So me being the hard-working basketball player I was, I took those words seriously and that’s how I was able to perform very well in a lot of games.

“I can say I’m just very grateful of being able to play under coach Waldo because he is a very outstanding coach, a great mentor, role model and family man. I will cherish those good and bad memories because the respect and love that I have for coach Waldo. It will forever grow because of the great things he’s done for me, past players, as well the now and future players.

“I would like to thank coach Waldo for all the great things he’s done and congratulate him on reaching 700 wins.”

— Will Triggs (Edwardsville Class of 2010, played at Austin Peay)

“Coach Waldo is the epitome of self-discipline, hard work and preparation. Few people know the hours that he has put in over the years. Many times after Friday night wins from 10 p.m. to the early morning hours, he’d watch film for the next opponent so that we were prepared for practice the next day. He challenged me to step outside of my comfort zone as a freshman varsity role player and pushed me to become better. I’ve carried that mentality to everything that I do in the real world and owe coach Waldo a debt of gratitude for the lessons I’ve learned from him.”

— Joe Allaria (Edwardsville Class of 2007, played football at SIU Carbondale)

“This is my 10th year with him and everybody has their own way. I’m not saying he’s the hardest-working guy, but nobody outworks him. We’re always prepared, our kids are prepared and they know how to compete. Being on the bench with him the last 10 years I can think have a handful of times something has popped up in a game that we haven’t done in practice and we’re going to do it the very next day. Whether it’s practicing fouls to give, or something rare, and I think that’s what makes him unique is his preparation for his team. I’m sure the players talk about what kind of men he helps make them, but his preparation is second to none.

“I can’t even say how much I’ve learned from him. He’s forgotten more about basketball than I’ll ever know. I just try to be a sponge and it’s making me a better basketball coach.”

— Kyle Stewart

(Edwardsville assistant coach)

“Playing for Waldo was a great experience and was great for playing after high school. He makes sure his players are mature and ready for any situation. He makes sure that we use our minds as well as our abilities on the court.”

— Garret Covington (Edwardsville Class of 2013, plays at Western Illinois)

“He’s definitely taught us more about being men, respecting other people and respecting ourselves. It’s about playing the right way, not being a showboat. It’s about important things in life like focusing on the now and not the future or the past. He’s a good mentor and he gets intense sometimes, but I know he cares about every one of us. He’s a good coach and a good mentor.”

— A.J. Epenesa

(Edwardsville Class of 2017)

“He was the ultimate role model. On game days, by the time you were a senior, you seemed to have a little piece of Waldo in you. You’d eventually get that intensity and focus that he had every day. I was lucky in that I got to work with him in two sports (basketball and baseball), so was around him all year and he was the same guy on the field as on the court. He does things right, teaches his players how to do it right and on top of it he’s got a play for every situation and knows exactly when to call it. He’s gotten blessed with some great players over the years, but all those wins are a product of his dedication and work ethic that gets instilled in his players.”

— Drew Curtis (Edwardsville Class of 2013, plays baseball at SIU Carbondale)

“I think the simplest way to describe what it was like to play for coach Waldo is it was like a family. Every practice ‘Dad’ — aka coach Waldo’s dad — would make us Gatorade. He was always around at practice, it didn’t matter if it was an after-school practice or one on a Sunday, he was there. You could tell coach Waldo loved having ‘Dad’ around and we did, too.

“Coach Waldo expects a lot out of his players and it shows with all his success over the years. Every practice was a perfect plan and helped us execute on game nights, but when it comes down to it we are all family.

“I remember the last game I ever played, we lost to O’Fallon on a last-second shot that was a shock to the city and most of all our team. The mood in the locker room was shock, everyone didn’t know what to say, but coach came in and just walked around and hugged all of us seniors. He cares a lot about his players; that hug meant a lot because he was hurting, too. He will push you very hard, but it’s the hug that embodies his program; we are all his extended family.”

— Anthony Campbell (Edwardsville Class of 2008, played at Austin Peay)

“Coach has made a positive impact on my life since the day I went to my first Tiger basketball camp as a 2nd-grader. After I graduated college and entered the ‘real world,’ I started to realize the coaching he gave was not only for basketball but more about life. Thanks coach for always being there for me.”

— Mark Allaria (Edwardsville Class of 1998, played at John A. Logan, Evansville)

“It’s definitely different coming from middle school to now. He’s a great coach and he doesn’t just teach you to be a better basketball player, he teaches you to become a better man when it comes to life outside of basketball. I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned is to be mentally tough.”

— Oliver Stephen

(Edwardsville Class of 2017)

“Aside from all coach Waldo’s great historical facts, one quote that really settled with me the most even today was, ‘Enjoy this time we have with each other, enjoy playing with each other because you won’t get this time back.’ Waldo stressed team chemistry and his philosophy was built on teamwork trusting your teammates. Those who only come on Tuesday and Friday nights will never truly understand coach. He is one of the best mentors in my life and always available when you need him.

“One time on an away trip during summer team camp we were staying in a hotel. Waldo, knowing my father was a pastor, woke me up while the other guys were sleeping to take me to a local church service. Outside the love for basketball and both being competitors, we didn’t have much in common. But that day I gained a new respect for coach for going out his way to fellowship with me. Congratulation coach, you will always be a Hall of Famer in my book.”

— Brandon Hogg (Edwardsville Class of 2008, played at Southern Indiana)

“I don’t get to talk to coach that often but when I get a chance I say, ‘Coach, I really wish I had you all four years.’ It’s no disrespect to coach (Bud) Vallino and what I went through three years with him, I just wish I could have had him all four years. I felt like I came a long way, not necessarily athletic-wise, but just being a basketball player, learning the game of basketball. I felt like I learned so much how to become more fundamental under that year with him. You’ve got to be able to think; the game is a large percentage mental and he opened my eyes to that. It really helped me prepare for the next level.

“Seeing him as a young man and evolve as a coach, he’s just a hard worker and dedicated to the game. From my perspective as a student of the game to see where he’s come from from my senior year, through my brother Jon’s (Harris) years and having some success and then on to (my sons) Tre and Jordan (Harris) and to finally get to state and place third and fourth — to see all the hard work and determination he’s put in over the years is great. The game has changed and the plays we ran aren’t the same they’re running now and to see that transition and see him adapt to his personnel and help them adapt to his plays, he’s just put out player, after player, after player and wins, after wins, after wins. Clearly coming up on 700 is an unbelievable milestone and I’m happy for him.”

— Rob Harris (Edwardsville Class of 1989, played at Kaskaskia College, Southeastern Oklahoma State)

“You learn so many things from coach Waldo. He just expands your basketball mind. You have to think different ways, you’ve got to run different plays, learn different reads, it’s exciting to play for coach Waldo. He puts in so much work and preparation the week before we play a team. He’s a real organized person. He knows what needs to get done and he knows what he needs to do to get it done. He doesn’t care if you like him or not, he’s trying to push you to be the best player you can be, so he’s helping you when he gets on you.”

— Mark Smith

(Edwardsville Class of 2017)

“Comparing him as a player to a coach, he’s very similar in a lot of ways. He was a really hard-working player and a smart player and you can say those two things about him as a coach as well. For a little bit of levity, I will have to say he’s a better coach than he was a player. He was a good player, but he’s a great coach.

“I was on the bench with him for 10 to 12 years and then I saw it first hand, he’s a terrific coach. He’s a really hard-working coach and he leaves no stone unturned. His preparation is impeccable. I’ve never seen anyone like it. I coached basketball for 45 years and he’s the best I’ve ever seen.

“I would say he has more (fire) now than ever before. It’s an ongoing thing. This guy is amazing in his approach and work ethic. I don’t think it’s diminished any and it’s probably grown.”

— Bryan Wilkinson (Former Granite City South boys’ basketball head coach, Granite City North Athletics Director and Edwardsville assistant coach)

Congratulations, coach Waldo, on 700 wins and many more.

