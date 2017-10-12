Warriors have sights on a playoff win

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Senior Donyai Garrett (13) of Granite City sets a ball on Oct. 3 vs. the Redbirds at Alton High. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Granite City coach Ginger Harrison (left) discusses strategy with Hannah Moore (right) on Oct. 3 at Alton High. Prev Next

Resilience has been important for the Granite City Warriors girls volleyball team this year.

After a promising start, the Warriors slogged through the middle of the season going 1-10-1 but after recently stringing together a few wins, the team feels that it is back on track at just the right time before the 2017 playoffs.

Granite City (9-17-1) will play Collinsville at 6 p.m. on Oct. 23 in a first-round Class 4A Collinsville Regional match. The Warriors lost earlier in the year to the Kahoks in two sets, 25-12, 25-22. They’re seeded 10th in sub-sectional B of the Class 4A Glenwood Sectional.

“Our goal is always to get out of the first round, get out of that first game,” said GCHS head coach Ginger Harrison. “That’s a challenge for us. Our goal from the first day is to be ready for that.”

Part of the challenge with this year’s team has been getting everyone up to speed and on the same page. Last year’s team had 9 seniors, finished 14-15-1 and lost to Collinsville in a first-round regional match.

This year, however, the team is counting on 4 seniors to lead a group of underclassmen that includes two freshmen, Kasey Neidhardt and Maycee Hopkins.

“(Neidhardt and Hopkins) have taken on a lot of maturity, and they have grown and stepped into the role,” Harrison said.

The task of helping guide and mentor the young team has fallen on the four seniors, and in particular Morgan Tanksley and Donyai Garrett. Along with Lexi Short and Hannah Moore, the seniors’ job this year has been to guide a team heavy on underclassmen through the grueling season, including the always stout Southwestern Conference slate.

With regards to senior leadership, Harrison feels that her underclassmen are in good hands, and she has good reason to think so. Garrett is a top notch outside setter-hitter. She was named to the all-tournament team at the Granite City Fall Classic Tournament this year. She has been one of the team leaders in kills and assists over the last two seasons.

Tanksley meanwhile is the team leader in kills so far this season with 156, and was given All-SWC honors last year. She has played varsity volleyball all four years of her high school career.

Between the two of them, they represent a very small number of returning players from last season.

“Out of the four seniors, me and Morgan are the only that played varsity last year, so for us this is a whole new group,” Garrett said.

Tanksley added, “It’s a lot different going from nine seniors last year to four this year, and then we have two freshmen, so we are just trying to help them learn and grow. Every practice we just make sure that we are working on things they need to work on. “

Harrison is grateful for her seniors’ ability to help the younger players along. Garrett and Tanksley are part of a senior class who have had to endure past seasons of 8-21 and 7-21-2, so they know a thing or two about being resilient and maintaining hope for the playoffs.

Harrison stresses that no matter what happens in the regular season, the playoffs are the main concern.

“When we start the very first Saturday meeting we have of the season that is my first comment, I explain to them what high school sports mean, and a lot of them understand it is a game, but they don’t understand that it is all about the postseason,” Harrison said. “In high school it’s all about the postseason. So we talk about that throughout the season and they start gearing up for that right about now. Like, in their minds they know it’s coming, so they are working on things at practice to try and clean up their game.”

In a recent three-set loss to Alton, the spectrum of play the Warriors are capable of was on display.

After dropping the first set, the Warriors fought back to win the second, but hit a wall halfway through the third set and ended up losing 25-19, 15-25, 25-11. It was a frustrating loss for a team that had been making strides in the right direction as of late.

“We just played them really competitively. I’d like to see them in the playoffs again, because we are pretty evenly matched, we go back and forth,” Harrison said. “Tonight it showed a lot of things that we had been working on, and we did better at. It wasn’t a win, but in my eyes they executed things that we have been practicing , so I am pretty enthused with that.”

Tanksley and Garrett also hope the ‘slow-but-steady’ approach to improvement pays off in time for the playoffs.

“We’re getting there, I’m hopeful. Every practice we just make sure that we are working on things the underclassmen need to work on,” Tanksley said.

Garrett added, “It has gone pretty good, better than I thought it was at the beginning of the season because none of us knew the girls from the sophomore team, but we have been working a lot as a team this year.”

With any luck, they will be in top form once the playoffs start and they can set their minds on a goal that has eluded them since 2006 — winning a playoff game.

The Warriors will have two more regular season matches before regionals, one on the road against Belleville East tonight and their final home game of the season against Madison on Monday.