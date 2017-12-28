Warriors leaving SWC highlights '17

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Arkansas Communications

After 83 years, the Granite City Warriors are making plans to leave the Southwestern Conference.

The athletic program will depart from the eight-team league after the '17-18 season.

Now, the Warriors are looking for a new home. The Granite City School Board voted 7-0 during a meeting Sept. 26 for the Warriors to join the South Seven Conference in the '19-20 school year.

But the move has to be approved by the six South Seven Conference schools – Althoff, Cahokia, Carbondale, Centralia, Marion, and Mount Vernon.

Granite City's decision to depart from the SWC was among the biggest sports stories in the Granite City area in 2017. Others include Granite City graduate Chad Spanberger getting drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the Major League Baseball Draft and the Granite City boys soccer program celebrating its 50th anniversary.

Goodbye, SWC

The Granite City School Board voted 7-0 for the Warriors to leave the SWC during a meeting May 9. A week later, school officials held a 75-minute public meeting to discuss the Warriors' future plans.

Granite City plans to go independent in the 2018-2019 season.

GCHS' decision to leave the conference stemmed from an incident Feb. 21, when the Warriors' boys basketball team played a road game at East St. Louis. A gun was found in the stands and the contest was suspended and never made up.

“We didn't make this decision out of fright,” Granite City Superintendent Jim Greenwald said. “It was not a knee-jerk decision. It was the right decision. It was the right decision for safety because I do not want to put any of our fans, our student athletes and our community in that type of situation again.”

School officials asked the Southwestern Conference schools such as Alton, Belleville East, Belleville West, Edwardsville, Collinsville and O'Fallon to improve on safety for athletic events, but all of them declined, leading Granite City to make the decision to leave the conference.

Granite City was a charter member of the SWC, founded in 1923. Fifty years later, Granite City High School was split into two high schools — North and South. Granite City South left the SWC in 1975 to compete in the Gateway East Conference.

Granite City rejoined the SWC in 1985 after the district returned to one school.

Rocky mountain high

Spanberger became a professional baseball player this year.

The GCHS graduate was drafted by the Rockies in the sixth round of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on June 13. He was the 176th pick.

“It was a dream come true,” Spanberger said. “It's what you work for.”

Spanberger went on to turn in a strong season for the Rockies' Rookie affiliate in Grand Junction, Colo., hitting .294 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs in 60 games.

Spanberger, a left-handed first baseman, was coming off a banner season at the University of Arkansas, where he hit .305 with 13 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 67 RBIs. On May 25, he set a single-game tournament record for home runs and RBIs after going 3 for 4 with 3 home runs and 7 RBIs against Auburn in the SEC Tournament.

Spanberger played three years at Arkansas. He helped the Razorbacks advance to the College World Series in his freshman year.

Spanberger, who became the third Granite City player in the last seven years to play professional baseball, graduated from GCHS in '14. He earned all-SWC honors three times. He hit .417 with 37 walks, 8 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs and 27 RBIs in his senior year.

Nifty fifty

The Granite City boys soccer program celebrated its 50th anniversary this fall.

The Warriors fielded their first boys soccer team in 1967 and since then, they have become a boys soccer state powerhouse, capturing 10 state titles, winning more than 700 matches and making 16 trips to the state tournament.

The GCHS boys soccer program had a dedication ceremony honoring Gene Baker and Ruben Mendoza on Aug. 26 and showed “The Legacy of Granite City Soccer” film at the Granite City Cinema the next day.

“I was one of the fortunate ones who came through and with myself and my friends today, we still look back and say had we not come through this program and be affiliated with Gene Baker, we would not be the people that we are today,” said Tony Segobiano, who played on three state championship teams.

Baker coached the GCHS boys and girls soccer programs until his retirement in 2000. He won 514 matches and 9 state titles in his 27 seasons as boys coach.

Mendoza, who died in 2010, founded the first GCHS boys soccer team in 1967.

A new entrance at Gene Baker Field was built this year. The entrance included plaques of all 10 Granite City boys soccer state championship teams and a plaque of the 2011 GCHS girls soccer state championship team.

Wrestling, girls soccer teams shine this year

The Granite City wrestling and girls soccer teams enjoyed winning seasons this year.

The wrestling team finished 13-7 overall and 5-2 in SWC play and surpassed last year's win total of 10. The Warriors won eight of their last 10 matches — including victories over Missouri powerhouses CBC and Whitfield — to finish with their 83rd consecutive winning season.

The girls soccer team finished 14-6 after winning its first eight matches. The Warriors won the White Division title of the St. Louis Soccer Classic at St. Joseph's Academy. Granite City's season ended with a 5-2 loss to Collinsville in the Class 3A Quincy Regional championship match.

All-state honors

Granite City received all-state medals in track and field this year.

Will O'Keefe earned all-state honors in track for the first time after placing ninth in the 800 with a 1:55.17 in the Class 3A boys state track meet.

In the girls state meet, the 400-meter relay team of Robyn Pointer, Niya Wilson, TyKiaza Jones, and Toni Rush placed sixth in 48.87 seconds, making it the fourth time in five years the Warriors’ girls track program had an all-state medalist.

Also, Addaya Moore and Lexi Grote earned all-state honors in girls basketball and girls soccer, respectively. Moore was named to the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state girls basketball teams and Grote was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state girls soccer team.

GCHS also had a pair of state qualifiers in Andrew O'Keefe (cross country) and Kyle Thompson (wrestling), but they didn't get all-state medals.

