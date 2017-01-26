Warriors look to get hot down the stretch

The Granite City girls’ basketball team got a huge boost of confidence Jan. 17 when it beat the Alton Redbirds 46-40 at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Warriors snapped a season-high five-game losing streak and celebrated their first home victory of the season.

“It was good for us,” Granite City senior Addaya Moore said. “My teammates really stepped up. They played really well. We played really good team basketball. We have good chemistry.”

Now, GCHS is setting its sights on getting hot as its regular season comes down to its final two weeks. The Warriors took a 6-9 record into their game with Civic Memorial in the second round of the Carrollton Tournament on Tuesday and they beat Father McGivney 51-34 in the first round on Saturday.

“I think from here on out, we’re just going to keep going up,” Granite City senior Haley Crider said.

Third-year Granite City coach Whitney Sykes-Rogers is seeking her first winning season. During her playing career at GCHS, she played for three winning teams.

Sykes-Rogers, who scored 1,734 points during her high school career, said for her team to finish with its first winning season in four years, it must play strong for 32 minutes.

“We have yet to put together a four-quarter game,” she said. “That’s kind of our goal. If we do that, we can be dangerous to some of these other teams. Until we do that, we’re always going to fall behind by a little bit and it would be too much for us to come back from. So we really have to play four quarters, and that’s kind of our goal right now.”

The Warriors raced to a 13-0 lead against the Redbirds after the first six minutes of the game. Alton rallied to get within single digits in the fourth quarter, but Granite City held on to complete the season series sweep over the Redbirds.

The Warriors were outscored 15-6 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s nice to get a good start like that, but we have to realize that we can’t take quarters off because if you take quarters off, teams in this conference will beat you,” Sykes-Rogers said. “We have to play a full four quarters and not just play three quarters and be happy.”

After starting their season at the Orchard Farm Tournament the last five years, the Warriors made a schedule change this year, beginning their season on Nov. 29 with a road game against crosstown rival Madison. Granite City beat the Trojans 65-59 for its first season-opening victory since 2013.

The Warriors participated in the Duchesne Holiday Tournament in St. Charles, Mo., this year after playing in the Jersey Tournament for six straight years. Granite City finished second after losing to Tolton Catholic of Columbia, Mo., in the finals.

The Warriors have struggled in Southwestern Conference play this season. They’re seventh in the standings at 2-8 and they lost seven of those games by double digits.

Moore said she’s pleased with the way her team is playing this year.

“We definitely have improved, especially since last year,” she said. “From the beginning of this season, even against Madison, we have improved. We’ve been in the gym, we’ve been talking chemistry and running plays and getting better and that what it’s about — getting better. I feel like we’re going to get better and we have plenty of more games left.”

Granite City is 1-4 in home games. The Warriors lost contests to Belleville West, O’Fallon, Collinsville and Belleville East before getting the win over the Redbirds.

“It feels really nice,” Crider said of the home win over Alton. “It’s a lot nicer than away games because you’re at home and it feels a lot better.”

The Warriors have three home games left on their schedule. They play Triad on Jan. 30, Edwardsville the next night and East St. Louis on Feb. 7, which will be the final home game for Moore, Crider and seniors Robyn Pointer and Akila Fultz. They also have road games against Collinsville on Feb. 2 and Belleville East on Feb. 9.

“We compete, we go hard and we don’t quit,” Moore said. “So that’s what we’re going to do against these teams.”

Moore and Garrett have been the Warriors’ top scorers this year. They earned all-tournament honors at the Duchesne Tournament.

Moore, who plans to play basketball at the University of Illinois next year, is averaging 21 points per game. She finished with 29 points in the Warriors’ season opener against Madison and has scored in double figures in every game she’s played this season.

Junior Donyai Garrett is the team’s second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. She scored 28 in the victory over Alton.

