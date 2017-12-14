Warriors welcome Australians

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

Mike Rayson was looking forward to the Granite City Warriors’ boys basketball game Dec. 9 against Trinity Grammar School, a private school from Sydney, Australia.

The pastor from Nameoki United Methodist Church in Granite City was wearing a blue sweater with the Australia logo on it. He lived in Australia for 30 years before moving to the United States in 2005.

“I became a citizen last year of the U.S., so I hold dual citizenship,” Rayson said. “So I had to make a fast decision on who I was going to support — Granite City or Trinity Grammar. But I figure for one night I could revert back to my Australian citizenship and claim Trinity.”

Trinity visited GCHS as part of its U.S.A. Basketball Tour. The Australian school also played Illinois schools such as Marquette Catholic, Morton, West Aurora and Naperville North and a couple of Kentucky schools.

“We were excited and thankful for the opportunity to mingle with them,” Granite City coach Gerard Moore said. “They’re a great group of kids. They’re well-coached.”

With juniors Zidane Moore, Emmitt Gordon and Justin Wiley leading the way, the Warriors found a way to beat Trinity. Granite City beat the Aussies 74-43 to pick up its second victory of the season.

Moore, Gordon and Wiley each had 16 points for the Warriors, who improved to 2-6 and will return to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Edwardsville.

“Going into the night game, we felt like we can wear them out a lot because they played a lot of games and they haven’t gotten a chance to rest,” Moore said. “They’ve been playing all over the country and they have some long travel. That, we felt like, worked to our advantage.”

Granite City started its season Nov. 21 with a 65-45 win over Nokomis before losing six games in a row.

“We had a rough start, but the second half of the season will be better for us,” Granite City junior Nick Grote said. “We’ll get to know more what we need to do and what we need to execute and hopefully get more wins.”

The national anthems of Australia and the United States were played by the Granite City band before the game and players exchanged t-shirts. After the game, the Granite City students mingled with the Trinity players and ate pizza for their post-game meal.

Trinity, which is in its summer break, played its fourth game in four days when it took on Granite City. Moore said the Aussies were showing signs of fatigue when he saw them play Marquette on Dec. 7 at Alton.

“They come from a different country and a different climate,” the first-year GCHS coach said. “It’s tough on them. They gave it their best and we enjoyed that opportunity to play with them.”

High school basketball in Australia is played under international rules that include a 24-second shot clock and a longer 3-point arc.

Trinity coach Ben Morrissey said he quickly found out that basketball is played much different here in the United States.

“A lot of teams here hold the ball, hold the ball, hold the ball,” he said. “That’s the way they play here in Illinois.”

Trinity is an Australian high school basketball powerhouse, winning a state championship in 2003, finishing runner-up at state six times and capturing 11 conference titles in the last 15 years.

“We have some really good players,” Morrissey said. “We had a kid who just graduated from Nicholls State last year and he led Division I in blocks. We had five really good seniors last season when we won the championship last year in our conference and they all moved on and we’re trying to find someone who can score. We just can’t score. After going through this experience, it will help us stay on track.”

Trinity is having its sixth U.S. tour and its first since ‘14. This year’s tour will end with a game at DeKalb on Friday.

“It’s amazing to play a team from a different country,” Granite City junior Jerry Watson said. “It’s a new experience. We finally get to know every player on the court afterward and before the game because during the game we had to be focused and concentrate on the game.”

Trinity had its first tour in 2002. The school also visited the U.S. in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2014.

“We have a guy who is from Illinois who grew up and played at Morton High School, Doug Smith,” Morrissey said. “He organized the tour. In our first-ever tour in 2002, we played Woodstock High School and Doug was their AD.”

There are 30 players on the Trinity roster and they stayed with several families in the Granite City area, including the Raysons.

Cooper Young, a senior, and James Corben, a junior, were the players who stayed with the Raysons.

“It’s an exciting thing to do,” Rayson said. “It’s a fun thing to do. I’m glad these kids have the opportunity to travel. This is the end of the school year for them, so it’s like an end of the year school trip.”

Corben is the only player on the Trinity roster who has participated in two U.S. tours. He also played in ‘14.

“It’s really good for us,” Corben said. “We learned a lot of about being together as a team. The competition over here sets the bar high for us, so when we go back home in our normal season, we’re ready and we’re playing at the level the U.S. teams are playing.”

Earvin Dizon, who finished with 18 points against the Warriors, said his team has been getting great hospitality during the tour.

“When we’re talking to people and communicating after the game and before the game, everyone is welcoming,” the sophomore said. “It’s not like, ‘Hey, you don’t belong here.’ It’s all like, ‘Hey, enjoy us to take in the culture.’ I love it.”

