Senior running back Darrell Smith (5) of Alton runs hard against Edwardsville on Sept. 22 at Public School Stadium. Smith and many of the other AHS offensive players are enjoying good seasons in the new spread offense.

The Alton Redbirds were disappointed after a 20-17 loss to the Edwardsville Tigers at Public School Stadium on Sept. 22, but the mood wasn’t as sullen as it usually is after a showdown with their Southwestern Conference rival.

Moral victories aren’t what AHS is looking for, but after being outscored 330-46 by the Tigers in games between 2009-16, it was definitely an improvement. The Redbirds even owned a 17-14 lead entering the break against EHS.

They are now 2-3 and 1-2 in the SWC through five weeks with home wins over Quincy and Collinsville under their belt.

“We’re competing and that’s what we’ve worked for all summer,” Alton head coach Eric Dickerson said following the loss. “These kids have busted their tails and if they keep working for it, good things are going to happen.”

It’s Dickerson’s third year at the helm of the Redbirds. He’s been molding many of those players since they were sophomores and trying to build a full coaching staff to go with them. It all started coming together for them this summer.

The addition of offensive coordinator Dave Jacobs and offensive line coach Scott Metzler have been a big boost in the arm for the Birds. Jacobs has a plethora of experience as a head coach, including guiding the Hoopeston Cornjerkers last season.

Jacobs and Metzler worked together at Jersey, where Jacobs was head coach from 2011-15.

“It’s been great; we’ve been able to utilize our talent,” Dickerson said. “When coach Jacobs and coach Metzler came on, it’s allowed myself, coach (Jason) Raffaelle and coach Shep (Rammelle Sheppard) to concentrate on the defense and that’s helped out a lot. It’s let two coaches to take the offense and two to take the defense and having a guy like coach Jacobs who knows football and has been around the game for a long time and is very experienced at running programs and offenses, it’s a no-brainer.”

Jacobs said of coming to Alton, “This is probably the happiest I’ve been in a long time. I love working with Eric and the opportunity to come here and help Eric build his program. Eric had the confidence in me to let me run the offense and it’s fun to run the offense that I want to run with the kids he’s developed here.”

Besides time at Hoopeston and Jersey, Jacobs has worked at Champaign Central and helped start the Rochester program in 1995, along with several other stops.

“There are some stamps on the suitcase,” Jacobs said, chuckling.

Dickerson said finally having a full staff with many of the coaches working in the school district has been a blessing. It’s helping build stability in the program.

“Having Mel and then Mike Holmes that helps out with Eric (Smith) at basketball, that carries over there,” Dickerson said. “Myself and Jeff White coach track and Paul Anderson has been here seven years, so he’s been here for us… Half our staff is finally teachers.”

Cameron Youngman rounds out the staff.

One of the captains, senior Marsel Tate, admitted there has been a major change in the attitude for Alton football and a lot of that has to do with those staff additions and the hard work put into it.

“From last year to this year, it’s been fun,” Tate said at practice prior to the Edwardsville game. He left the game early vs. the Tigers with a lower leg injury and didn’t return. “We bring more energy to the practices and everything. Everything comes from practice and it carries over to the game.”

One move that’s helped create excitement is Jacobs instituting a spread offense to open it up a little bit. Sophomore quarterback Andrew Jones has been flourishing in it, as well as running back Darrell Smith and wide receivers Kevin Caldwell Jr., Jonathan Bumpers, and Dyllon Proudie.

The more wide open offense was evident in a 48-21 victory over Quincy in Week 2 and a 70-19 blowout win over Collinsville in Week 3; both games were at home.

“We’ve learned a lot,” Caldwell said. “Coach Jacobs is a good coach, he knows a lot of things and has taught us a lot. It’s just about trusting in what he tells us and going out and executing.”

That first win really changed the culture. The 48-21 win over the Blue Devils was the first for Alton football since Oct. 9, 2015, when it beat Granite City at Public School Stadium.

“It felt like a new beginning,” Tate said.

Dickerson added, “To see the look on the kids’ faces, that’s what it’s all about. For those seniors that have put in work for two years to finally get a victory and win the way they did, you could see a little bit of the pressure lifted off of them and the confidence growing inside of them.”

Junior offensive lineman Michael Green admitted winning a couple of games and changing the culture a little bit have opened the game up for the Redbirds.

“It was the best feeling,” Green said. “After last year going 0-9, it feels like a new beginning, like Marsel said. It feels like we have a good opportunity in front of us and we need to take advantage of it. We know how good we are and we just need to practice hard to get to where we need to be.”

Coaching philosophies tend to be more embraced with winning and that’s what’s happening by the current crop of Alton players after a couple of victories.

“After getting a couple of wins, we all saw how it led over from practice into the game,” junior offensive guard Donovan Porter said. “So our mindset said we need to keep working hard in practice and it will pay off in the game.”

With so much talent on the offense for AHS across the board — including the O-line consisting of Porter, Green, Charles Tuggle, Jayme Copeland, and Angelo Redden — Jacobs is stoked to be part of the process of growing the program.

“I like being an assistant,” Jacobs said. “I’ve been the head coach at six different programs and I’m really liking working with Eric and helping getting this program going because I believe it’s a diamond in the rough … We’re trying to find some continuity and help Eric build his program and that’s what it’s all about.”

And Tate said as the Redbirds are finding that continuity they’ve got an overall goal awaiting at the end of the road.

“It’s just go out every week, play hard and try to make it to the playoffs,” Tate said. “That’s all our goal is and our whole mission.”

Alton is back in action at 7 p.m. Friday at Belleville East (1-4, 1-2).

