Webb-master

Paddlers' Emily Webb competes in the 200-yard freestyle against Sunset Hills on June 28. Webb has 9 first-place finishes in the 15-18 girls division.

After winning the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:06.57 against the Summers-Port Sharks last year at Summers-Port Pool in Godfrey, Emily Webb received some good news.

She broke another Paddlers team record.

“That was really exciting,” Webb said. “I wasn’t expecting anything like that. I had no clue until I got out of the pool and they told me.”

Webb broke her fourth team record, but it was her first in the 15-18 girls division. She also set team records in 3 events in the 13-14 division.

“I’ve been always trying to break records for the team,” Webb said. “That’s one of my goals I set for myself.”

Setting a team record in the 200-yard freestyle against the Sharks was the biggest highlight for Webb in her first season in the 15-18 girls division last summer. She had 12 first-place finishes and placed second in 3 events at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association meet at Summers-Port.

This summer, Webb is picking up right she left off in ‘16.

The 17-year-old has 9 first-place finishes after 3 meets. She had five against Splash City, three against Sunset Hills, and one against Water Works.

“Emily is awesome,” teammate Claire Ames said. “She worked really hard during the winter. She comes to all of our summer practices and she swims some of her best times during the summer.”

Webb, who lives in Edwardsville, said she’s excited to come back for another summer with Paddlers.

“I love it,” she said. “They’re like my family here.”

Paddlers became her family ever since she started competing for the Granite City swimming team at age 6. Three of her siblings — Haley, Jack and Karlie — also swam for the Pirates.

“My mom did it as a kid, so she had us do it as well,” Webb said.

Webb also competes with the Edwardsville YMCA Breakers and Edwardsville High swimming teams. She said swimming all year around helps prepare her for the summer season at Paddlers.

“It’s a lot of dedication and it helps a lot with swimming for Paddlers in the summer swim and a lot of people on my winter team go to different teams,” Webb said. “I have people who swim on Sunset Hills, Water Works and Splash City.”

Last year, Webb competed in the IHSA state meet in Evanston in two events — the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. She helped both relay teams win sectional championships.

Webb was part of an Edwardsville team that included Bailey Grinter, who won a state title in the 100-yard backstroke.

“That was super exciting,” said Webb, who will be a senior at EHS this fall. “I went as an alternate in my first year, but in my junior year, I went to two events. I loved it so much. Going with my team was so much fun.”

Webb is the Pirates’ record holder in 200-meter freestyle, 200-yard freestyle and 100-meter backstroke in the 13-14 girls division. Two years ago, she won a SWISA championship in the 200-meter freestyle.

Webb started her 11th Paddlers season June 15 by finishing first in the 200-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 100-meter backstroke and helping the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories against Splash City.

Webb placed first in the 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard intermediate medley and the 100-yard backstroke at Sunset Hills on June 28.

On July 6 against Water Works at Paddlers Pool, Webb picked up a victory in the 100-meter intermediate medley and placed second in the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke.

Webb said Paddlers coach Celeste Furmanek has been a big help to her during her 11 years with the Pirates.

“I really love my coach,” she said. “She’s a great motivator and it’s a lot of fun.”

Webb and the Pirates will wrap up their regular season at 6 p.m. tonight against Summers-Port at Paddlers Pool. Paddlers is hosting the SWISA championship meet on July 23.

Webb, who won three events against Summers-Port last year, said she has a simple goal for herself as the swimming season comes down to its final weeks.

“All I like to accomplish is to have a good meet and try my best every time,” she said.

