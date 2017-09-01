WEEK 1: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

by

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 1 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers won the Week 1 Offensive Line of the Week after blocking for 389 yards of total offense and 41 points in a 48-41 loss to Breese Central in Week 1. The Oiler O-line consists of Mark Vann, Joey Copeland, Adam Newberry, Zach Kincade, Marc St. Peters and Lukas Westbrook.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JUSTIN ENGLAR — EA-WR OILERS

Oiler quarterback Justin Englar was the Offenisve Back of the Week for Week 1 after rushing 9 times for 65 yards and going 6 of 12 passing for 166 yards and 3 touchdowns during a 48-41 loss to Breese Central.

Other nominees were: Kevin Caldwell Jr. of Alton, Michael Cherry of Roxana, Treven Swingler of Marquette and Brayden Pierce of CM.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

WILL HURST — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

ZACH FORTE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Hurst had 6 line tackles, 3 assists, 2 tackles for loss, an interception and a fumble recovery, while Forte produced 6 line tackles, 3 assists, 4 tackles for loss and 2 sacks in a 21-7 win over CM in Week 1.

Other nominees were: Austin Eaton of CM, Robby Williams of Roxana, Zach Kincade of EA-WR and Izeal Terrell of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JAMES PERRY — ROXANA

Roxana’s Perry had 7 solo tackles, 2 assists and 2 interceptions during a 22-6 loss to Southwestern in Week 1.

Other nominees were: Brayden Young of EA-WR, Kaleb Ware of Marquette, Ju Qui Womack of Alton and Brayden Pierce of CM.