WEEK 2: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 2 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Alton Redbirds are the O-line of the week after blocking for 638 yards of offense and 6 touchdowns in a 48-21 win over Quincy in Alton during Week 2. The AHS offensive line is comprised of Donovan Porter, Charles Tuggle, Jayme Copeland, Angelo Redden and Michael Green.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

DARRELL SMITH — ALTON REDBIRDS

Alton running back Darrell Smith ran the ball 11 times for 258 yards and a pair of TDs in the Redbirds’ 48-21 win over Quincy in Week 2, earning Offensive Back of the Week honors.

Other nominees were: John Blachford of Marquette, Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Roxana, Zach Womack of EA-WR and Brayden Pierce of CM.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ZACH FORTE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Zach Forte of the Explorers had 9 line tackles, 2 assists, 4 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks and a fumble recovery in an 18-0 victory at Breese Mater Dei in Week 2.

Other nominees were: Nick Walker of CM, Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Roxana, Hunter Morales of EA-WR and Izeal Terrell of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JOHN BLACHFORD — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s John Blachford had 3 solo tackles and hauled in 2 interceptions in an 18-0 win over Mater Dei in Week 2, earning Defensive Back of the Week honors.

Other nominees were: Zach Wells of EA-WR, Marcus Hartnett of Roxana, Ju Qui Womack of Alton and Brayden Pierce of CM.