WEEK 2: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 2 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

Alton earns Offensive Line of the Week after blocking for 454 yards of total offense and 6 touchdowns in a 41-37 win over Quincy. Members of the Redbird O-line include: Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood and Donovan Porter.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

TIM JOHNSON — ALTON REDBIRDS

Alton’s Johnson is the Offensive Back of the Week after rushing for 155 yards and a TD on 17 carries during a 41-37 victory over Quincy in Week 2.

Other nominees: Noah Turbyfill of CM, Michael Ilch of Roxana, DaVon Berry of Marquette and Brody Newberry of EA-WR.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

NICK WALKER — CM EAGLES

Walker of CM is Defensive Lineman of the Week after accruing 13 total tackles, 10 solos and 3 assists in the Eagles’ 8-0 win over EA-WR.

Other nominees: David Pluester of Roxana, Richard Stewart of EA-WR, Alex Barnhardt of Marquette and Izeal Terrell of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JU’QUI WOMACK — ALTON REDBIRDS

Womack compiled 13 total tackles, 11 solos and 2 assists, along with 2 passes defended to earn Defensive Back of the Week in Alton’s 41-37 triumph over Quincy.

Other nominees: Alex Glover of CM, Ryan Dawson of EA-WR, David Simmons of Marquette and Eddie Lara of Roxana.