WEEK 3: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

by

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 3 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Alton Redbird offensive line protected for a whopping 520 yards of offense in a 70-19 Week 3 victory over Collinsville. The AHS O-line consists of Donovan Porter, Charles Tuggle, Jayme Copeland, Angelo Redden and Michael Green.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

ZACH WOMACK — EA-WR

KALEB WARE — MARQUETTE

EA-WR’s Womack ran for 114 yards on 19 carries and hauled in 3 catches for 88 yards to go with 3 touchdowns in a 36-6 win over Madison in Week 3, while Marquette’s Ware went 6-of-19 passing for 181 yards and a pair of TDs and carried the ball 7 times for 45 yards in a 37-14 win over Nokomis.

Other nominees were: Austin Eaton of CM, Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Roxana and Darrell Smith of Alton.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

BRANDON BUHS — MARQUETTE

WILL HURST — MARQUETTE

Buhs had 7 line tackles, 2 assisted tackles and 3 tackles for a loss while Hurst produced 6 line tackles, 1 assist, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks and an interception in Marquette’s 37-14 win at Nokomis in Week 3.

Other nominees were: Chandler Powell of CM, Gabe Grimes of EA-WR, Robby Williams of Roxana and Charles Miller of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

T.J. LAWSON — EA-WR

EA-WR’s Lawson collected 2 solo tackles, an assisted tackle and corralled a pair of interceptions in the Oilers’ 36-6 win over Madison in Week 3.

Other nominees include: Kaleb Ware of Marquette, Brayden Pierce of CM, Juqui Womack of Alton and Marcus Hartnett of Roxana.