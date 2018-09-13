WEEK 3: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 3 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

ALTON REDBIRDS

The Redbirds earn Offensive Line of the Week for the second consecutive week after protecting for 474 yards and five touchdowns in a 35-6 win over Collinsville in Week 3. The Alton O-line consists of: Michael Green, Kyle Hughes, James Biggs, Tristan Underwood and Donovan Porter.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

TIM JOHNSON — ALTON REDBIRDS

KALEB WARE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Alton’s Johnson rushed for 232 yards on 29 carries in the Birds’ 35-6 win over Collinsville, while Ware, Marquette’s quarterback, threw for 171 yards and a score and rushed for 32 yards and another TD in a 27-14 win over Nokomis.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Brody Newberry of EA-WR.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

IZEAL TERRELL — ALTON REDBIRDS

GAVIN HAYNES — EA-WR OILERS

Terrell, a linebacker for the Redbirds, collected 10 line tackles, 2 assists, a tackle for a loss and a sack in the 35-6 victory at Collinsville, while EA-WR D-lineman Haynes had 3 line tackles, 5 assists, 2.5 sacks and 3 tackles for loss during a 24-14 loss to Madison in Week 3.

Other nominees: David Pluester of Roxana, Briley Christeson of CM and Alex Barnhardt of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

KALEB WARE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Ware accumulated 7 solo tackles, 2 assists, 3 tackles for loss, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown in Marquette’s first win of the season, a 27-14 triumph over Nokomis.

Other nominees: Keaton Loewen of CM, Reggie Newtall of EA-WR, Ju’Qui Womack of Alton and Braeden Wells of Roxana.