WEEK 4: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 4 winners for '17.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK
MARQUETTE EXPLORERS
The Explorers earned Offensive Line of the Week after blocking for 454 yards of total offense in a 47-0 win over East Alton-Wood River in Week 4 at Public School Stadium. The Marquette O-line is comprised of Ralph Williams, Andrew Dixon, Andrew Angleton, Jarren Ehlers, Adam Strozewski and Tommy DeClue.
CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK
D’AVION PEEBLES — MARQUETTE
JOEY JOHNSON — ROXANA
Marquette’s Peebles had 152 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns in a 47-0 win over EA-WR in Week 4, while Johnson went for 138 yards, 3 TDs and a 2-point conversion during a 27-24 loss to Gillespie on the road.
Other nominees: Darrell Smith of Alton, Gabe Grimes of EA-WR and Alex Glover of CM.
CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK
CADEN FARRELL — CM
ZACH KINCADE — EA-WR
Farrell of the Eagles produced 8 line tackles, 2 assisted tackles and forced a fumble in a 46-8 loss at Triad in Week 4, while Kincade had 10 line tackles and 8 assists for 18 total tackles during a 47-0 loss to Marquette on the road.
Other nominees: Zach Forte of Marquette, Charles Miller of Alton and David Pluester of Roxana.
DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK
AUSTIN WILBURN — ROXANA
Roxana’s Wilburn had 5 solo tackles and an assisted tackle during a 27-24 loss to Gillespie on the road in Week 4.
Other nominees: Alex Glover of CM, Brayden Young of EA-WR, Rashad Williams of Alton and D’Avion Peebles of Marquette.