WEEK 4: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 4 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The Oilers O-line protected for 370 total yards of offense and five touchdowns in Week 4, helping them to their first win of the season, 40-21 over Marquette Catholic. EA-WR gets help on the line from Gavin Haynes, Zach Gibbs, Marc St. Peters, Mark Vann, Kurtis Hyde, Adam Newberry and Geoffrey Martinez.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

BRODY NEWBERRY — EA-WR OILERS

Newberry, a sophomore for EA-WR, produced a monster game in a 40-21 win over Marquette. He rushed for 338 yards on 37 carries and scored five touchdowns to cement himself as Offensive Back of the Week.

Other nominees: Noah Turbyfill of CM, Parris White of Roxana, Ahmad Sanders of Alton and Javion Morgan of Marquette.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ZACH SMITH — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

GAVIN HAYNES — EA-WR OILERS

Smith of Marquette and Haynes of EA-WR earn Co-Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Smith had 14 line tackles, 4 assists, a forced fumble and 3 tackles for loss, while Haynes produced 6 line tackles, 3 assists, 5 sacks and a forced fumble during the 40-21 win for the Oilers over the Explorers.

Other nominees: David Pluester of Roxana, Alex Reams of CM and Armonte’ Miller of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

BRAEDEN WELLS — ROXANA SHELLS

Roxana’s Wells had a solo tackle, 6 assists and an interception during a tough luck 26-20 loss for the Shells in overtime to Gillespie at home in Week 4. The efforts earn Wells the Defensive Back of the Week honors.

Other nominees: Keaton Loewen of CM, Kaleb Ware of Marquette, Ja’Markus Gary of Alton and Ryan Dawson of EA-WR.