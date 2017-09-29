WEEK 5: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

by

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 5 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The East Alton-Wood River Oilers earn Offensive Line of the Week after protecting for 529 total yards of offense during a 60-6 win over Dupo in Week 5. The EA-WR O-line includes Lukas Westbrook, Mark Vann, Joe Copeland, Zach Kincade, Marc St. Peters and Adam Newberry.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

ZACH WOMACK — EA-WR

Womack rushed for 200 yards on 8 carries and hauled in a catch for 19 yards to go with 5 touchdowns in a 60-6 victory at Dupo in Week 5 to earn Offensive Back of the Week.

Other nominees: Trevan Swingler of Marquette, Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Roxana, Nick Walker of CM and Andrew Jones of Alton.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

IZEAL TERRELL — ALTON

Terrell, a junior, collected 13 line tackles, 3 assists and 2 tackles for loss during a 20-17 loss to Edwardsville in Week 5, earning him Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Other nominees: Austin Eaton of CM, Zach Kincade of EA-WR, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Will Hurst of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JACK PARKER — MARQUETTE

Parker accumulated 3 solo tackles, 1 tackle for a loss, a fumble recovery and scored a defensive TD in a 50-8 loss at Carlinville in Week 5 for the Shells.

Other nominees: Alex Glover of CM, Zach Wells of EA-WR, Juqui Womack of Alton and Ethan Bumgartner of Roxana.