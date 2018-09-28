WEEK 5: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 5 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR wins Offensive Line of the Week after blocking for 382 yards and 8 touchdowns during a 60-12 victory over Dupo in Week 5. The Oiler O-line consists of Gavin Haynes, Zach Gibbs, Marc St. Peters, Mark Vann, Adam Newberry and Geoffrey Martinez.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

REGGIE NEWTALL — EA-WR OILERS

LOGAN STERNICKLE — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Reggie Newtall of EA-WR wins Co-Offensive Back of the Week after rushing for 106 yards and 2 TDs on 5 carries in a 60-12 win over Dupo. Marquette’s Logan Sternickle joins him going 6-of-10 through the air with 124 yard and 2 TDs during a 49-24 victory over Pawnee.

Other nominees: Noah Turbyfill of CM, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Terrence Walker of Alton.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK

KHALIN BETHEL — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

BRAYDEN GEORGEOFF — CM EAGLES

Khalin Bethel produced 5 line tackles, 2 assists, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt, a sack and 3 tackles for loss in Marquette’s 49-24 win over Pawnee in Week 5. CM’s Brayden Georgeoff had 5 line tackles, 5 assists, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defended during a 20-7 triumph over Waterloo at home.

Other nominees: Drew Huff of Roxana, Shawn McKee of EA-WR and Izeal Terrell of Alton.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

DEVON FIELDS — MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

Marquette’s Davon Fields had 4 solo tackles, an assist, a tackle for loss, an interception and a defended pass in a 49-24 victory over Pawnee in Week 5.

Other nominees: Keyan Harris of CM, Ahmad Sanders of Alton and Austin Wilburn of Roxana.