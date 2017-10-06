WEEK 6: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 6 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

The Oilers earn O-line of the Week after blocking for 484 yards of total offense in a 55-13 win over Pawnee in Week 6. The EA-WR O-line is comprised of Marc St. Peters, Joey Copeland, Geoffrey Martinez, Zach Kincade, Adam Newberry, Lukas Westbrook and Mark Vann.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

ZACH WOMACK — EA-WR

Womack compiled 163 yards rushing on 8 carries and added a reception for 52 yards, scoring 3 touchdowns, 2 on the ground and 1 through the air in a 55-13 win over Pawnee in Week 6.

Other nominees: Treven Swingler of Marquette, Joey Johnson of Roxana, Austin Eaton of CM and Darrell Smith of Alton.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

ZACH KINCADE — EA-WR

EA-WR’s Kincade produced 9 line tackles, 3 assists, 3 tackles for a loss and a sack in a 55-13 victory over Pawnee in Week 6 to earn D-Lineman of the Week.

Other nominees: Caden Farrell of CM, Izeal Terrell of Alton, Mason Nash of Roxana and James Malone of Marquette.

DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

JONATHAN BUMPERS — ALTON

Bumpers of the Redbirds accumulated 3 solo tackles, 2 assists, broke up 3 passes and snagged an interception for a TD return in a 50-26 win over Belleville East in Week 6.

Other nominees: Brayden Pierce of CM, D’Avion Peebles of Marquette, James Perry of Roxana and T.J. Lawson of EA-WR.