WEEK 6: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

stock football on field

Each week during the 2018 prep football season the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 6 winners for '18.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

EA-WR OILERS

EA-WR earns O-line of the Week after protecting for 434 yards and 8 touchdowns during a 62-8 drubbing of Pawnee in Week 6. The Oiler O-line is comprised of, Gavin Haynes, Zach Gibbs, Marc St. Peters, Mark Vann, Adam Newberry and Geoffrey Martinez.

OFFENSIVE BACK OF THE WEEK

ANDREW JONES — ALTON REDBIRDS

Jones, a junior quarterback for the Redbirds, was 15-of-22 through the air for 214 yards and 2 TDs, while also scoring a rushing TD during a 21-9 win over Belleville East.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, Devin LaRue of Roxana, Kaleb Ware of Marquette and Brody Newberry of EA-WR.

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMEN OF THE WEEK

DAVID PLUESTER — ROXANA SHELLS

IZEAL TERRELL — ALTON REDBIRDS

Pluester had a big game on defense for Roxana during a 42-7 loss at Greenville, compiling 17 total tackles, with 14 line tackles and 3 assists. Alton’s Terrell is the Co-Defensive Linemen of the Week after accruing 8 line tackles, 2 assists, 3 tackles for loss and a sack in the Redbirds’ 21-9 win over Belleville East.

Other nominees: Nick Walker of CM, Richard Stewart of EA-WR and Zach Smith of Marquette.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

KEATON LOEWEN — CM EAGLES

AUSTIN WILBURN — ROXANA SHELLS

CM’s Loewen had an interception, 5 solo tackles and 2 assists in a 47-0 loss at Highland in Week 6, while Wilburn accumulated 11 total tackles, with 7 solos and 4 assists in a 42-7 loss to Greenville.

Other nominees: Will Keith of EA-WR, Ahmad Sanders of Alton and Davon Fields of Marquette.