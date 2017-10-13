WEEK 7: Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club Players of the Week

Each week during the 2017 prep football season the Knights of Columbus Quarterback Club will release its Players of the Week awards. Following are the Week 7 winners for '17.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK

MARQUETTE EXPLORERS

The Explorers earn O-line of the Week after blocking for 395 total yards of offense in a 55-0 victory over Dupo in Week 7. The O-line is comprised of Adam Strezewski, Ralph Williams, Andrew Angleton, James Malone, Tommy DeClue and Drew Brinkman.

CO-OFFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

DARRELL SMITH — ALTON

ZACH WOMACK — EA-WR

Alton’s Smith compiled 95 yards on 13 carries and hauled in a catch for 62 yards to go with 3 touchdowns in a 50-20 victory over O’Fallon in Week 7. Womack of EA-WR had 14 carries for 125 yards and a reception for 60 yards and 3 TDs during a 33-0 win over South Fork in Week 7.

Other nominees: D’Avion Peebles of Marquette, Austin Eaton of CM and Wyatt Kirkpatrick of Roxana.

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK

JAMES MALONE — MARQUETTE

Malone of the Explorers had a monster week during a 55-0 over Dupo in Week 7, compiling 9 line tackles, 2 assists, 2 sacks, a forced fumble and 5 tackles for loss.

Other nominees: Caden Farrell of CM, Hunter Morales of EA-WR, Michael Ilch of Roxana and Charles Miller of Alton.

CO-DEFENSIVE BACKS OF THE WEEK

JUQUI WOMACK — ALTON

AUSTIN WILBURN — ROXANA

Alton’s Womack had 5 solo tackles, an assist and 2 passes deflected in a 50-20 victory over O’Fallon in Week 7. Roxana’s Wilburn accumulated 5 solo tackles, an assist and a tackle for a loss in the Shells’ 26-20 triumph over Litchfield in Week 7.

Other nominees: Brayden Pierce of CM, Jonathan Bumpers of Alton, Xavier Ware of Marquette and Talon Pile of Roxana.